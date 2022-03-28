Ky. grand jury indicts Quintez Brown in the attempted shooting of a Louisville mayoral candidate

A Kentucky grand jury indicted Quintez Brown on Monday. The Louisville student activist and writer is accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg last month.

Police said Brown targeted Greenberg, a Democrat, in his Butchertown campaign office on Feb. 14. They reported no injuries, but said a bullet grazed Greenberg’s clothing.

A grand jury found there is sufficient evidence to support all the felony charges against Brown. The 21-year-old faces one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for his alleged actions.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham Jr. will preside over the case. Brown’s arraignment is scheduled to take place Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

Brown will remain out of jail and under home incarceration for the duration of the judicial process. During that time, he’s banned from contacting Greenberg and his staff, and from possessing any firearms.

Brown is known locally as a writer and activist who was prominent in 2020’s racial justice protests. He also filed to run for the Metro Council District 5 seat as an independent.

Last month, Brown’s attorney Rob Eggert announced plans to have his client undergo a mental evaluation “immediately.” However, it’s unclear whether that’s happened and, if it has, what the findings were.

Last June, Brown went missing for nearly two weeks before being found safe in New York. After that, his parents issued a statement asking for privacy as they attended to his immediate needs, including his “physical, mental, and spiritual health.”