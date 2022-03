NORTH LOGAN — It's been an encouraging start to the 2022 high school girls lacrosse season for the Wolves, who were two goals away from winning their first four games. However, Green Canyon didn't play a team like Wasatch during the first three weeks of the season. The 5A Wasps won 80 percent of their games a year ago and they looked just as formidable in Monday's 14-2 triumph over the Wolves.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO