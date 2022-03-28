ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John’s Sons Are Adorable in This Rare Photo with Their Famous Godmother, Lady Gaga

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUXYS_0esDhJAA00

Click here to read the full article.

It was the ultimate family affair at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. John’s sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, posed with their godmother Lady Gaga in a series of group photos that were all kinds of cute. The trio — alongside John’s husband David Furnish — took to the yellow carpet in support of the foundation, which aims to end AIDS by 2030.

Everyone looked awards-chic, from Gaga’s dreamy tulle dress to Furnish’s all-black ensemble and the boys’ matching suits. “ So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with @DavidFurnish, @LadyGaga and the boys but I’m sending my love to everyone for their support of @EJAF,” John wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside one of the photos. “It means the world to us!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

If you’re currently wondering if Lady Gaga is the world’s coolest godmother , the answer is yes, yes she is. John told Heart in 2018 that his boys adorably call her “GaGa-mother” and there’s a tight-knit bond there.

“She’s very hands on. She comes whenever can she can and visits the boys,” John said. “She bathes them, she sings to them, she reads stories to them. She’s the greatest godmother. She really cares. She leads a very heavy-scheduled life, but she always finds time for them.” John added that his sons “love her records,” which they listen to on their own little record player.

Gaga definitely has her hands full when it comes to bonding with little ones. She’s also godmother to “little angel” Sistilia, who is the daughter of the singer’s childhood friend. “It was a beautiful baptism and Italian style feast. We love u sissy! ❤️” Gaga captioned a photo of her third godchild in 2016.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

John had some solid quips about his kids’ famous godmother while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2011. “For those of you concerned that we are unusual parents, do not worry. It’s not like we are the only two people involved in the child’s life. His godmother is Lady Gaga,” he said . “That’s true, that’s not a joke … which is ironic because I’ve always said that Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids. And Gaga loves Mars. She says Mars has good schools and great discos.”

We’re very here for Gaga-mother and all of her disco-loving, outer space ways.

These celeb parents are so proud of their LGBTQ kids .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39t3L5_0esDhJAA00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Showed Off Their Lookalike Features in New Mother-Daughter Photos

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign with the perfect theme for the mother-daughter duo, Live Every Moment. The joyous pair is not only showing off glamorous shoes for the upcoming season, but we love seeing their close bond on display. The promotional video shows them hugging and snuggling close — from their profile shots, they look so much alike with their mischievous grins. You just know that the two of them have the best time together. There’s just so much of Hawn that has been passed down...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Backstab On the Way? Adam’s Next Move Could Save Ashland’s Bacon — and Alienate His Family Forever

Will Victoria’s brother and husband team up to do the unimaginable?. In the aftermath of Ashland informing Victoria that he “can’t do this anymore” and is “done trying” it appears their relationship has come to an end… particularly since she broke down and said she now realized that he’d been lying about having cancer. Our immediate thought was that the outfoxed Locke Ness Monster would tuck tail and get outta Dodge (or Genoa City as the case may be), however, it might not be that simple for Victoria to get rid of him. After all, she did make him co-CEO of Newman-Locke right before this all went down.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Sheree Zampino
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hit Oscars 2022 Red Carpet, Making Her the First Kardashian to Attend

While the Kardashians are no strangers to awards shows, no member of the famous family has ever attended the Oscars -- until now. Kourtney Kardashian joined her fiancé, Travis Barker, on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. This also marks the couple's first red carpet they've walked together since getting engaged in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Godmother#Academy Awards#Ladygaga#Ejaf
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

See Priscilla Presley Now At 76 And What She’s Done To Turn Graceland Into A Success

Priscilla Presley may be best known for her widely publicized marriage to Elvis Presley, but she’s done a lot in life aside from marrying the King of Rock and Roll. The famous pair met when Priscilla was just 14 and Elvis was 24, and they married once Priscilla turned 21. Six years later, the two would divorce after welcoming one child together, Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy