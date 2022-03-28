ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City mayor announces plans to clear homeless camps

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt7u7_0esDgowG00

NEW YORK — In a recent interview, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to remove homeless people from the makeshift shelters they’ve created on city streets.

In the interview with The New York Times, Adams did not give many details about the initiative, including where the homeless people will be sent.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” Adams told The New York Times. He told the newspaper he planned to begin the initiative within two weeks.

City officials told CNN they are focusing on more than 150 encampments that the city has identified to clean up. The city posted notices on Thursday, and followed up on Friday with a 24-hour notice to clear out, CNN reported. However, the city cannot force people to go to shelters.

“We can’t stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we’re not going to violate that law,” Adams told the Times. “But you can’t build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That’s inhumane.”

In January 2021, New York City officials estimated there were about 1,100 people living in parks and on the streets, The Associated Press reported. Most of the city’s population of roughly 50,000 homeless stay in shelters.

“Once again, Mayor Adams is demonstrating his lack of understanding of unsheltered homeless New Yorkers,” Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for Coalition for the Homeless, told CNN. “His administration has no plan to provide safe, single rooms where they can stay inside, and is relying instead on the tired and cruel old tactic of chasing those without shelter out of Manhattan.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Week

New York and D.C. mayors ask for help tracking down gunman killing homeless people in their sleep

The mayors of New York and Washington, D.C., on Monday night asked for public help tracking down a man suspected of killing at least two homeless people and wounding three others over the past two weeks. They released videos and photos of the suspect and boosted the reward for information on the attacks to $70,000. "We are looking for a person who is clearly depraved and is targeting people who are vulnerable," said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Homelessness#The New York Times#Cnn#The Associated Press#New Yorkers
WYTV.com

Campbell mayor sees new vision for city with demolition plan

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Nothing sticks out in an old neighborhood like a run-down house that needs to be torn down. It hurts the street and demoralizes the area. Campbell is ready to tackle the issue. Mayor Bryan Tedesco wants to clear away old, abandoned properties, and clean up the city.
CAMPBELL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville City Council delays Market House repurposing, votes to remove fence

The City Council received a report Monday with a list of recommendations on how to repurpose the Market House in downtown Fayetteville but voted to get more input from the community before making a decision.   The council held its regular monthly meeting in the newly renovated Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting included a report from...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
New Britain Herald

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says number of homeless individuals in city has dropped significantly

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart said Wednesday the number of homeless individuals in the city has dropped significantly in the past few years. In a statement, Stewart said the number of homeless individuals in New Britain has dropped since 2016 by nearly 48%. She attributed the decline to the implementation of social service initiatives and other programs that were improved upon throughout her administration as mayor. Stewart said the city has worked for years to help individuals experiencing homelessness through the initiative called Building Hope Together, New Britain’s work plan to end homelessness.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases near 80 million

WASHINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States neared the 80 million mark Tuesday, more than two years after the country logged its first laboratory-confirmed case in January 2020. Early Tuesday, U.S. coronavirus cases totaled 79,995,401, with a nationwide death toll of 977,913, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
100K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy