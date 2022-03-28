ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's top goal at Turkey talks is to agree ceasefire with Russia, says foreign minister

 21 hours ago
March 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Ukraine's most ambitious goal at talks with Russia in Turkey this week was to agree a ceasefire.

"The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," he said on national television, when asked about the scope of the latest round of peace negotiations that are expected to kick off tomorrow.

