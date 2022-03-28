ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Iberia Medical Center designated as Birth Ready hospital

By KATC News
 21 hours ago
Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia has been recognized for improving quality and outcomes for births.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) recently recognized Iberia Medical Center for achieving the new Birth Ready Designation.

They say the hospital has committed to practices that improve quality and outcomes for persons giving birth. Iberia Medical Center went through an application and review process and is one of only 27 of the state’s 49 hospitals that has achieved Birth Ready status.

The Birth Ready Designation reinforces and ensures birthing facilities are implementing best practices to improve readiness for addressing the leading causes of maternal deaths. The Birth Ready Designation is part of an initiative in the LDH Business Plan which includes a focus on improving maternal health and outcomes from pregnancy through childhood.

“We are incredibly proud of our Maternal / Child Services team and our physicians for achieving this designation. Their commitment to evidence-based best practices underscores the level of dedication to quality patient care,” stated Dionne Viator, Iberia Medical Center CEO.

LDH says the 11 hospitals designated Birth Ready this year are in addition to 16 hospitals that achieved the Birth Ready designation in 2021 . Twenty-seven of the state’s 49 hospitals have now been recognized as Birth Ready, with eight of the hospitals achieving the Birth Ready+ Designation.

New facilities receiving Birth Ready Designation include:

  • Christus Shreveport-Bossier
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Minden Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center West Bank
  • Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital
  • St. Tammany Parish Health System
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

New facilities receiving Birth Ready+ Designation include:

  • Touro Infirmary

