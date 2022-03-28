Iberia Medical Center designated as Birth Ready hospital

Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia has been recognized for improving quality and outcomes for births.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) recently recognized Iberia Medical Center for achieving the new Birth Ready Designation.

They say the hospital has committed to practices that improve quality and outcomes for persons giving birth. Iberia Medical Center went through an application and review process and is one of only 27 of the state’s 49 hospitals that has achieved Birth Ready status.

The Birth Ready Designation reinforces and ensures birthing facilities are implementing best practices to improve readiness for addressing the leading causes of maternal deaths. The Birth Ready Designation is part of an initiative in the LDH Business Plan which includes a focus on improving maternal health and outcomes from pregnancy through childhood.

“We are incredibly proud of our Maternal / Child Services team and our physicians for achieving this designation. Their commitment to evidence-based best practices underscores the level of dedication to quality patient care,” stated Dionne Viator, Iberia Medical Center CEO.

LDH says the 11 hospitals designated Birth Ready this year are in addition to 16 hospitals that achieved the Birth Ready designation in 2021 . Twenty-seven of the state’s 49 hospitals have now been recognized as Birth Ready, with eight of the hospitals achieving the Birth Ready+ Designation.

New facilities receiving Birth Ready Designation include:

Christus Shreveport-Bossier

Iberia Medical Center

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women

Lakeview Regional Medical Center

Minden Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center West Bank

Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital

St. Tammany Parish Health System

Terrebonne General Health System

West Jefferson Medical Center

New facilities receiving Birth Ready+ Designation include:

Touro Infirmary

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel