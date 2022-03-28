Hillary Rodham Clinton Takes “Giant” Role In Arkansas ‘Into The Woods’ Production

Click here to read the full article.

Hillary Rodham Clinton to tackle Sondheim? Well, in a way. The former First Lady will voice an off-stage role for an upcoming Arkansas Repertory Theatre production of the musical Into The Woods .

No singing required.

Clinton will voice the role of The Giant in the fairy tale retelling, a small, off-stage speaking role that’s traditionally pre-recorded for inclusion in the musical. The production is scheduled for April 19 through May 15 at the Arkansas Rep in Little Rock.

Clinton, of course, is no stranger to Arkansas – she was the state’s First Lady during husband Bill’s governorship.

“Real news, and I’m really excited!,” Rodham Clinton tweeted today. “Check out the production if you’re in Little Rock.”

Though the Arkansas Rep lists the character as The Giant, the role is traditionally billed as The Giant’s Wife, and has been voiced by, among others, Glenn Close, Judi Dench and Whoopi Goldberg.

Into the Woods , with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, premiered on Broadway in 1987, and weaves together any number of characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of Beanstalk, Giant-killing fame), Rapunzel, Cinderella, a Witch, the Baker and the Baker’s Wife and assorted princes.

The Arkansas production will be directed by Addie Gorlin-Han. Additional cast and creative team details can be found here .