ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Hillary Rodham Clinton Takes “Giant” Role In Arkansas ‘Into The Woods’ Production

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDyxU_0esDezKb00

Click here to read the full article.

Hillary Rodham Clinton to tackle Sondheim? Well, in a way. The former First Lady will voice an off-stage role for an upcoming Arkansas Repertory Theatre production of the musical Into The Woods .

No singing required.

Clinton will voice the role of The Giant in the fairy tale retelling, a small, off-stage speaking role that’s traditionally pre-recorded for inclusion in the musical. The production is scheduled for April 19 through May 15 at the Arkansas Rep in Little Rock.

Clinton, of course, is no stranger to Arkansas – she was the state’s First Lady during husband Bill’s governorship.

“Real news, and I’m really excited!,” Rodham Clinton tweeted today. “Check out the production if you’re in Little Rock.”

Though the Arkansas Rep lists the character as The Giant, the role is traditionally billed as The Giant’s Wife, and has been voiced by, among others, Glenn Close, Judi Dench and Whoopi Goldberg.

Into the Woods , with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, premiered on Broadway in 1987, and weaves together any number of characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of Beanstalk, Giant-killing fame), Rapunzel, Cinderella, a Witch, the Baker and the Baker’s Wife and assorted princes.

The Arkansas production will be directed by Addie Gorlin-Han. Additional cast and creative team details can be found here .

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Will Smith Attends Vanity Fair Party, Dances To ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ Following Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. The dramatic events at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony did not deter Best Actor winner Will Smith from attending the Vanity Fair after party, family in tow, to celebrate his first Academy Award. Earlier in the evening, Smith had stunned the audience and viewers at home when he walked on stage during the ceremony at the Dolby and smacked presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Later, after winning the Best Actor prize for King Richard, Smith did not venture backstage to make a statement...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Hillary Clinton (yes, that Hillary Clinton) cast in Arkansas production of Into the Woods

If you ever wished to see Hillary Clinton in a production of Into the Woods… well, first of all, we have questions for you. And second of all, your wish has come true. Well, sort of. The former secretary of state, senator, and First Lady has joined the cast of an upcoming production of the Stephen Sondheim musical at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre (a.k.a. the Rep), set to open in Little Rock next month. Representatives for Clinton did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the news.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Deadline

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: “I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong”

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: “Ugliest Oscar Moment Ever”, Tweets Mark Hamill; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…: “Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” says Kathy Griffin. “Jokes are what Chris Rock does,” tweets Mia Farrow. “And That’s How We Do It,” brags Jaden Smith. Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscars Producer Will Packer Weighs In On Will Smith & Chris Rock’s On-Stage Altercation: “This Was A Very Painful Moment For Me”

Click here to read the full article. Oscars producer Will Packer has changed his tune regarding Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at last night’s ceremony. Initially, Packer responded to the incident by tweeting, “Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.” The remark drew criticism from many, with one Twitter user replying, “Making jokes about an assault that happened during your show isn’t the congratulatory message you think it is.” Packer responded to this specific comment on Tuesday afternoon. “Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
James Lapine
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Louise Penny
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Condemns Will Smith’s “Unacceptable” Oscar Slap On Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA today condemned Will Smith’s assault of Oscar presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night’s ceremony, describing his behavior as “unacceptable” and suggesting that the matter is being looked at for disciplinary action. Smith, who would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor, slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022 “As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“Just Breathing Raw Dog Tonight”: The Best Jokes From The 2022 Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Surprisingly, Chris Rock wasn’t responsible for the night’s best joke (but he did deliver big on the night’s biggest shocker). Instead, the honors Sunday went to the three hosts and the inimitable Jane Campion. Here were the best jokes from the 2022 Oscars. “This year the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper to hire than one man.” – Amy Schumer Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith “There were a lot of snubs this year. Rachel Zegler for West Side Story, Jennifer Hudson...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Will Smith Won’t Be Arrested For Oscars Assault Of Chris Rock After Comic Declines To File Police Report

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock has decided not to file a police report against Will Smith after the King Richard actor hit him in the face onstage at the Oscars on Sunday — at least for now. Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene at the well-guarded event at the Dolby Theatre spoke with Rock soon after the ABC telecast ended, sources confirm. If Rock had filed a report with the LAPD and Smith was charged with assault, the newly minted Oscar winner could have faced up to six months behind bars and a fine up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Scoey Mitchell Dies: TV’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Actor, Comedian Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92. His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
TORRANCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Woods#Hbo Max#Giant#Brothers Grimm#Rapunzel Cinderella
Deadline

‘GMA’ Weighs In On Will Smith Slap: “No Excuse For Violence”; ‘Today’ Co-Host Craig Melvin Calls Incident “Troubling”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Craig Melvin ‘Today Show’ comments ABC’s Good Morning America was clearly poised to lead off its morning-after Oscar coverage with the traditional feel-good moments of winners’ speeches and surprise triumphs, but instead the hosts offered a dour account of what no doubt will go down as one of the most shocking moments in Academy Award history. “Something that we’ve never seen before,” said GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos introducing the morning’s first segment about the ABC Oscar broadcast. “Something that is very hard to process: Will Smith, walking up on to that stage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Comedians Rally Around Chris Rock, Express Concern About Violence Towards Comics: “Now We All Have To Worry”

Click here to read the full article. “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers,” tweeted Mark Hamill last night after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, “violent physical assault…not so much.” Hamill’s tweet drew the distinction between speech and action that many have continued to drive home as the comedy community (mostly) rallies around Rock. Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM show this morning, “You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s got to contain himself.” Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscars Postmortem: ABC Unscripted Chief On Will Smith Slap & Pre-Taped Categories Controversies, Beyoncé, ‘Bruno’, Having Hosts Again & More

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars has people talking in a way the ceremony has not been able to in years. Unfortunately, it is not so much about the moving acceptance speeches or elaborate production numbers but an ugly incident, in which Oscar nominee (and eventual winner) Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after the latter had directed a not-very-tasteful joke at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In an interview with Deadline, Rob Mills EVP Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, discussed the incident, giving Deadline a behind-the-scenes look at the bombshell incident and its aftermath...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Will Smith Wins First Oscar For ‘King Richard’, Makes Emotional Speech After Heated Exchange With Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith was emotional while accepting his first Academy Award on Sunday, when he won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. The win comes after the actor had a heated exchange onstage with Chris Rock, who made a G.I. Jane joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has alopecia. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family, and at this time in my life, at this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Deadline

Elvis Will Be In The Building: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has firmed a splashy Cannes premiere for Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed epic story about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook up the world of rock ‘n’ roll forever. No specific date yet, but the film is locked in for a Palais bow, sources said. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world-famous star — taking half of his earnings for his trouble. Watch the Elvis trailer...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Summer Of Soul’ Oscar-Winning Filmmakers Say No Regrets Over Dynamic Distribution Model; Hope More Projects “Outside The Box” Get Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. There was a time during the pre-pandemic when zeitgeist documentaries like RBG and Won’t You Be My Neighbor were bright spots at the box office. However, because of arthouse audiences’ caution to return to moviegoing last summer, Searchlight Pictures, which scooped up Summer of Soul from Sundance 2021 for $12 million, opted to release the movie with an exclusive two-week theatrical window followed by a simultaneous release on Hulu. When asked backstage at the Oscars after Summer of Soul won the Documentary Feature Oscar if there would have been a better means of distribution of the film, director...
MOVIES
Deadline

Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022

Click here to read the full article. The controversy involving the eight crafts categories threatened to overshadow Sunday’s Oscars, but the 3 hour, 39-minute kudosfest on ABC still managed to do what it does best: uplift us before letting us down hard. Here are the best and worst moments from the 94th Academy Awards. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Best After an introduction by the Williams sisters, Beyoncé opened the telecast by appearing in a explosion of chartreuse (or was it simply the color of tennis balls?) from a Compton locale...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy