Head of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Jamie McBride issued an ominous statement in December 2021 to anyone thinking of visiting the City of Angels over the holiday season: “Don’t.” He added, “We can’t guarantee your safety. It is really, really out of control. I said it to people before, it’s like that movie ‘Purge,’ you know, instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, these people have 365 days days to commit whatever they want.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO