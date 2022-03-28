15-year-old Carver student gunned down in West Baltimore alley

A report of a body laying in the alley just off the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue turned out to be that of a 15-year-old boy, bringing back some painful memories for Lacell Lawson who lives in the neighborhood.

“It’s a shame, because we’re so scared now to even let our children outside to play,” said Lawson, “My son got killed in East Baltimore so whoever’s child this is going to be upset. Deadly upset.”

The young Carver student was found with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and his body, and at this point, police say they don’t know if this was random or targeted.

But some who live in the area heard gunshots around nine o’clock on Friday night---more than four hours before the body was found.

We’re also told a security camera showed someone walking with the teenage victim, who has now been identified as Braylon Gannon, before dropping back and pulling out a weapon to shoot him, as well as another person waiting further down the alley who stepped out and shot him while he was down.

A setup, they say, in which the victim had no chance.

“I’m afraid to walk at nighttime anyway, but I’m telling you the truth. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Lawson, “These children… I can’t even say nothing… it’s just a shame. Oh my God. 15-years-old found in the back of an alley? Now, you know that doesn’t make any sense, right?”

