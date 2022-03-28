ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man arrested in connection to stabbing death in North Park

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5JuU_0esDebOP00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested and accused of fatally stabbing another man in North Park on Saturday.

Alberto Barraza, 32, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder at his home near the 3600 block of Bancroft Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators said that it appears that Barraza stabbed the victim at least once in an alley near his home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Diego Police: Man stabbed to death in North Park

San Diego Police: Man stabbed to death in North Park

The discovery was made at about 3:45 p.m. when patrol officers from the Mid-City Division stopped a red Ford Focus near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street for infractions, including speeding, according to San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell.

Paramedics took the 23-year-old victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name is not being released until after the family is notified.

The exact circumstances around the stabbing are still being investigated, Campbell said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Murder#The Mid City Division#Ford Focus#Campbell
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy