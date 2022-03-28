Man arrested in connection to stabbing death in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested and accused of fatally stabbing another man in North Park on Saturday.

Alberto Barraza, 32, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder at his home near the 3600 block of Bancroft Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators said that it appears that Barraza stabbed the victim at least once in an alley near his home.

The discovery was made at about 3:45 p.m. when patrol officers from the Mid-City Division stopped a red Ford Focus near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street for infractions, including speeding, according to San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell.

Paramedics took the 23-year-old victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name is not being released until after the family is notified.

The exact circumstances around the stabbing are still being investigated, Campbell said.