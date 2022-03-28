ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers new at D-backs' Chase Field!

By Kari Steele
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0WbJ_0esDeWve00

Introducing your newest culinary options at Chase Field – Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Bourbon & Bones! These Valley favorites are one of the upgrades you will notice at the home of your Arizona Diamondbacks for the upcoming 2022 season.

These restaurants will be replacing Friday's Front Row — a location inside the stadium that was a part of the original structure of Bank One Ballpark when it opened in 1998.

Left field's Diamond Deck and patio will seat guests seven days a week, home game or not, for a memorable meal whether the ballpark is full of cheering fans or you are provided a more intimate dining experience. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will supply the main menu while Bourbon & Bones will be catering to your beverage needs. The Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge will open later in the season during the summer.

“There is no other place in the valley where one can meet up with family or friends any day of the week to enjoy items from our scratch-made kitchen, as well as drinks, with a view of a major league ballpark,” shares Square One Concepts Founder and CEO S. Barrett Rinzler.

Hold onto your hats, Diamondbacks fans! There is more good news. Starting today, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will surprise a few lucky guests every single day until April 6th at each of the 12 current locations with Opening Day tickets. Your D-backs will kick off the season by hosting the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. Purchase tickets here !

IF YOU GO:
Chase Field
401 E Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Maine Lobster Restaurant, Featured on Shark Tank, Opening in Town

Fresh lobster is coming to metro Phoenix soon.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. For anyone that’s had the privilege of visiting Maine, there are two common takeaways from the trip. The first is the state is just as, if not more beautiful than they imagined. From the quaint towns teetering along rocky inlets on the Atlantic to brilliant autumn foliage and crisp air that invigorates the body, it’s a breathtaking trip for the pickiest traveler. And the second takeaway? The food. Every restaurant has its take on the classic lobster roll (and often several takes), and the ability to dine on a fresh catch, paired with a beer and choice sides is never far away. It’s a taste metro Phoenix residents will be able to sink their teeth into in the coming days.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX 21 Online

Bock Fest Brings German Beer, Goats Back to Earth Rider

SUPERIOR, Wis.- What goes better with a glass of beer than a furry goat? The two went hand in hand at Earth Rider Brewery’s annual Bock Fest. The German-themed event included BBQ and brats and beer tours. Also, people could try some bock beer, a German-style lager traditionally brewed...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Field#D Backs#Food Drink#Bourbon Bones#Arizona Diamondbacks#Front Row#Bank One Ballpark#The San Diego Padres
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wild horses in eastern Arizona to be rounded up for auction

Vigil held in Phoenix to honor passenger killed in drunk driving crash. Family and friends came together Tuesday evening to honor a 23-year-old man killed in a drunk driving crash on Mar. 15, 2021. As Arizona flu cases slightly increase, the season is far below average. Updated: 1 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yardbarker

Ketel Marte signs $76 million extension with Arizona Diamondbacks

An All-Star back in 2019, Marte has been an important cog in the desert. In 2019, he hit .329 with 32 homers, 92 RBI and a .981 OPS. While Marte has seen somewhat of a downtick in production when it comes to his power numbers, the Dominican Republic native continues to hit at a high level. Last season, he hit for a .318 average with a .377 OBP and .909 OPS.
MLB
97X

How Would You Rate Your First Beer Back in the Day?

We all have a story about our first beer. Mine was an Old Milwaukee. About 6 of them. And I drank them sitting down in front of a fire. We know what happens when you sit for a long time while drinking. You think you're invincible. Until you stand up.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy