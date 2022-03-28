ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman medical group develops traveling paramedic program

By Chet Layman
Q2 News
Q2 News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Csd0m_0esDeUAC00

They say for a business to succeed, it must change as the world changes. Best Practice Medicine in Bozeman has done just that, several times since its founding in 2015.

As we recently found out, the pandemic was a business killer for many. For Best Practice, it was just a way to pivot to new opportunities.

The founders of Best Practice Medicine found challenges for rural communities in attracting paramedics and EMTs.

That was 7 years ago—classroom and practical training for those medical professionals quickly morphed into training paramedics for fire crews, then along came COVID-19 and FEMA's need to inoculate lots of people.

“We made that pivot with our wildland fire teams that support FEMA, to now we're supporting big healthcare systems. Currently, today we have, we're supporting seven hospitals in Montana and an additional 8 states,” said Andrew Egstad, Best Practice Medicine vice president of sales and accounts.

Now what do paramedics have to do with hospital medical care? Another pivot for BPM.

“Yesterday I looked, there were over 117,000 open travel nursing positions in the country. So even if you're a hospital system and you're trying to staff, you had critical staffing needs,” Egstad said.

“It's unlikely that you would even be able to source a nurse and so why not look outside the box and come up with an alternative solution, and putting a paramedic into a hospital clinical setting and full scope is one of those paradigm shifts of supporting our hospital system,” he added.

Make no mistake, paramedics are still needed. So now, Best Practice has developed a traveling paramedic program. Some recently returned from Bakersfield, California.

“That was a very high acuity setting down there. They were a high-crime metro service and the frequency down there was a very high call volume with a lot of different calls, experience that we wouldn't necessarily get in Bozeman and other places in Montana,” said Best Practice Medicine paramedic Dennis Boshart.

That helped Bakersfield, but it also benefits BPM.

“Truly, it’s a blessing. I think the opportunity to go from state to state, even stay within Montana and work, meet new people, work with different partners and then work in different systems is a really unique opportunity because I get to learn more,” said Best Practice travel EMT Miranda Roy.

Not everyone can spend time in Bozeman, so Best Practice has now taken its training to the rest of the country thanks to a high-tech classroom and a little creativity.

The classroom is a fully-mobile trailer that has the ability to simulate virtually any training scenario that you would need to be a quality paramedic. Right now, it’s due to leave for Kansas to do work for the Department of Defense.

Six medical rooms, fully automated, using state-of-the-art simulation—now training is real, without the real cost of life.

“The simulation trailer is kind of the same thing,” Roy said. “To watch a student start doing one thing but then end doing another thing and being more confident is—it’s really cool.”

While the pandemic cut training opportunities, this mobile classroom helped fill that void.

“With the height of COVID and the advent of less clinical opportunities because of COVID, this has been a real game changer for people, especially in the clinical setting for continuing education and also initial education like at universities and training centers like Best Practice,” said Boshart.

So what started as a training facility for paramedics in rural Montana has now turned into a state-of-the-art medical training campus with mobile branch locations. Seems appropriate it’s based in a building most in the Gallatin Valley know as the “Life of Montana.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Health
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
KVCR NEWS

The case of the $489,000 air ambulance ride

Sean Deines and his wife, Rebekah, were road-tripping after he lost his job as a bartender when the pandemic hit. But while visiting his grandfather in a remote part of Wyoming, Sean started to feel very ill. Rebekah insisted he go to an urgent care center in Laramie. "Your white...
HEALTH
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Paramedic#Bozeman Medical Group#Best Practice Medicine#Bpm
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
94.9 KYSS FM

Bad News For Montana? New Housing Predictions Are Alarming.

My buddy Abe is a real estate guy here in Bozeman, so whenever I have a question about real estate, Abe is who I ask. So when I came across some information a week or so ago talking about how some experts are predicting a massive housing crash and I asked Abe what he thought and he told me "I'm actually hearing the opposite"
MONTANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Montana PBS documentary shines new light on the Freemen

A new documentary from Montana PBS seeks to tell the story of the Montana Freemen in a way that nobody else has done. The film, called “The Rise of the Freemen,” chronicles the anti-government militia group who, in 1996, engaged in an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside of Jordan.
TV & VIDEOS
The Georgia Sun

Is Georgia about to restart its medical marijuana program?

Georgia lawmakers may be about to start over the state’s long-delayed medical marijuana program. A state House committee approved legislation Monday that would cancel the current program and authorize a new request for proposals (RFP) from companies interested in growing marijuana in Georgia and converting the leafy crop into low-THC oil for eligible patients.
GEORGIA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy