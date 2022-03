Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to improve on his shock loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the last US Open when he faces the Spanish teenager in the fourth round of the Miami Open.The world number five, who lost in a fifth-set tie-break to Alcaraz in the fifth round at Flushing Meadows, took 90 minutes on Monday to defeat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-3 and improve to 8-0 against the Australian.In comments carried by the ATP Tour site, the Greek said: “I was able to execute very well today.Feeling good in Miami 😌@steftsitsipas secures his place into the next round after...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO