Optimizing Your Localized PPC Campaign

As the pandemic wanes, it's easy to assume that remote employees might be eager to get back into the office after two years of isolation and uncertainty--but that would be incorrect. While managers and executives are chomping at the bit to return to the normalcy of traditional work, their teams are three times less likely to feel the same way. In fact, recent polling suggests that a mere three percent of white-collar employees want to return to the office five days a week, as compared to the whopping 86 percent overall who only want to be there no more than three days a week, if at all.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO