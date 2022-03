May 8, 1956 – Jan. 8, 2022. Walter, 65 years old, was born in Natchez, MS to Dr. Jesse Lowe Henderson and Ann Elizabeth Bahin Henderson. He was survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle McMillin Henderson of Baton Rouge and his two brothers, Jess Henderson of Baton Rouge and Louis A. Benoist of Ferriday LA and many other family and friends.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO