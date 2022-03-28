ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Anti-Gay Student Bill Into Law

By STAFF REPORT
 21 hours ago

“Don’t Say Gay” Now Law In Florida, Home To Disney, Pulse Night Club Shooting…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today signed the bill commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay.” The bill — now a law — prohibits teachers from “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in Kindergarten through third grade.” The law was blasted during the Oscars Sunday night, is under fire from several major Florida organizations and businesses including Disney — a major employer in Florida considered very supportive of LGBTQIA rights. In 2016, 49 people were killed in a shooting at the gay nightclub known as “Pulse.”

We are publishing the official language provided by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ media team that continues to try to explain the law:

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 1557 , Parental Rights in Education, which reinforces parents’ fundamental rights to make decisions regarding the upbringing of their children. The bill prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3 rd grade and prohibits instruction that is not age appropriate for students and requires school districts to adopt procedures for notifying parents if there is a change in services from the school regarding a child’s mental, emotional or physical health or well-being. The bill builds on the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which was signed into law in Florida last year, and is part of Governor DeSantis’ Year of the Parent focus on protecting parental rights in education.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

“Parental Rights in Education empowers Florida’s parents and safeguards our children,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This bill refuses to allow school boards and teachers unions the ability to hide information about students from their parents. In addition, it prohibits classroom discussion in grades K-3 on gender orientation and sexual identity. Throughout this legislative session, this bill has been maliciously maligned by those who prefer slogans and sound bites over substance and common sense. Fortunately, Governor DeSantis and I believe that parents should have a say.  We will not back down to woke corporations and their same tired tactics that are steeped in hypocrisy. As a mother of three, I am committed to protecting the rights of parents.”

