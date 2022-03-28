Clark County Health Department Names "Friend of Public Health"

ITHACA, N.Y.—A new position is being created within the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) as it begins to shift its focus away from COVID-19 and onto other projects. The new community health worker (CHW) position has been created as a way to encourage relationships between the health department and its services and the community. Community health workers have “traditionally supported marginalized populations to promote and ensure equitable access to public health resources and services,” according to the job description, which can be found here.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO