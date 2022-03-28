ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Federal health regulators issued a negative review Monday of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, after months of lobbying by patient advocates urging approval. The drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has become a rallying cause for patients with...

