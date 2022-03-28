ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See What Everyone Wore to the Oscars After Party

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us can't fathom attaining the glamour that Oscars attendees achieve on the red carpet even once in our lives, much less twice in one evening. But for many celebrities, that's par for the course. For many, scoring an invitation...

WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
In Style

Rihanna's Oscars After-Party Dress Had a Totally Sheer, Bra-Baring Top

Following an eventful (to say the least) 94th Academy Awards last night, pretty much all of Hollywood came out to attend one of the several hot-ticketed soirées after two years of virtual awards shows, i.e., no after-parties. So, obviously Rihanna — practically at the epicenter of the current pop culture zeitgeist — received an invite to the star-studded, yet backlash-sparking, Beyoncé and Jay Z's post-Oscars bash.
Zendaya
Zendaya
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Sparkles on the Oscars Red Carpet in a Crop Top and Sequin Skirt

Zendaya's look for the 2022 Oscars is a strong contender for the award for best dressed. The style icon posed solo on the red carpet in a white silk crop blouse paired with a long, sparkly silver skirt embroidered with sequins. A flowing train that beautifully sashayed as she navigated the cameras added to the regality of the custom Valentino Haute Couture look. She accessorized the midriff-baring ensemble with stacks of Bulgari Serpenti Viper bangles that spiraled around both her arms, in addition to a matching necklace in white-gold and pavé diamonds. Stylist Law Roach's choice of silver jewelry and Zendaya's complementary silver manicure tied the look together. She went minimalist with her hair style, pulling it back so every detail of her sleek, glamorous ensemble could be appreciated.
Footwear News

Zendaya Is All Business in Cinched Hourglass Suit & Hidden Heels at ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya was all business at Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black Sportmax suit. Her ensemble featured a sharply cut blazer with a cinched hourglass silhouette, sharp lapels and double-breasted black buttons — as well as long matching trousers. Completing her look was a purple collared shirt and silky black tie. For added glamour, the actress donned a diamond lapel pin and stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Zendaya’s footwear...
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
Marie Claire

How Zendaya Achieved a Soft Updo for the 2022 Oscars

Zendaya is known to shut down a red carpet with killer looks, and the 2022 Oscars proved to be no different. The Spider-Man and Euphoria star wore a soft updo for the biggest night in film, proving that it’s a timeless Hollywood hairstyle. “This look suits Zendaya because it...
Hypebae

Zendaya, BLACKPINK's Rosé and More Dressed to the Nines at Saint Laurent's Pre-Oscar Party

Prior to the Oscars, Saint Laurent hosted an exclusive party featuring a star-studded guest list. Hosted by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the gathering took place in the Hollywood Hills with views of the Griffith Observatory and iconic Hollywood sign. Familiar faces like Zendaya, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Troye Sivan, Finn Wolfhard, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, Adwoa Aboah and more enjoyed a candlelit, poolside dinner and trays of champagne.
Glamour

Penelope Cruz Wore a Timeless Halter Gown on the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

It’s a big night for Chanel fans—first Kristen Stewart and her micro-shorts, now Penelope Cruz and her ode to ’90s glam on the 2022 Oscars red carpet. In a look that paid homage to the history and legacy of the French house, the Spanish actor and best actress contender wore a stunning halter gown. With a ruched bodice and delicate buttons, along with a bow created from the label’s signature historic tweed, it was fit for Hollywood’s most glamorous night.
The Guardian

Don’t mention that slap! Why no one was talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars afterparty

So that was Oscars 2022, or, as the Academy possibly refers to it: “The Oscars where absolutely nothing strange happened, and how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?” Apparently some broadcasters bleeped out the Slap Heard Around the World. Well, if it’s any consolation, TV viewers, even inside the Dolby Theater it wasn’t much clearer what the hell had happened, mainly because of the Oscars’ discombobulating determination to carry on – with the palpably strained smile of a Ziegfeld girl who has fallen down and broken her leg in several places, but is determined to get to the end of routine with a grin, dammit.
Laredo Morning Times

Oscars: Ultimate Party Guide 2022

From Mindy Kaling to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, celerities and industry bosses will toast the nominees and winners of the 94th Academy Awards. Amy Schumer Tried to Get Zelenskyy to Appear at Oscars: 'But It's Not Me Producing the Show'. 'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Doesn't Have a Ticket...
Sacramento Bee

See What the Stars Wore on the Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

It’s giving glam! The stars completely blew Us away at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards thanks to their amazing red carpet style. With gorgeous dressing, dazzling diamonds and stunning shoes, the Sunday, March 13, event served up some jaw-dropping looks. The 27th Annual Awards show didn’t just deliver...
WWD

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at 2022 Oscars Cause Spike in ‘Unisex Fashion’ Searches

Click here to read the full article. After the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, it seems fans were intrigued by the blurring of gender norms among the red carpet looks. “Dune” stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, in particular, veered away from the traditional awards ceremony attire, opting for more gender neutral looks. The singer-actress wore a custom Valentino look designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli that consisted of a white satin cropped button-down blouse paired with a sequined silver skirt with flowing train.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022...
The Independent

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Amy Schumer calling them a ‘couple’ at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke about siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referenced them as a couple.During her opening monologue, Schumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight,” she said. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”In response to Schumer’s comment, Jake had a very confused look on his face, while his older sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were laughing behind him.Although Jake wasn’t nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars...
