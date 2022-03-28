ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Snow Squall Warning issued for Garrett by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Lowndes, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clay; Lowndes; Oktibbeha The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Clay County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lowndes County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Muldrow, or near West Point, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near West Point around 305 PM CDT. Waverly around 310 PM CDT. Columbus AFB around 315 PM CDT. Kolola Springs around 320 PM CDT. Caledonia around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Snow squalls cause dozens of crashes on I-81 in Pennsylvania

A fiery, multivehicle crash occurred in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, late Monday morning, during a strong snow squall over Interstate 81 near the Minersville exit. Reports are that between 50 and 60 vehicles were in the crash, including a Pennsylvania State Trooper vehicle that was seen in a photo, and several commercial tractor trailers. The number of injuries and/or deaths was not immediately known. The highway is expected to be shut down for hours.
TRAFFIC
MyWabashValley.com

A cool week with rain and storms

Clear and cold tonight with a low of 23. A hard freeze tonight, cover sensitive plants. Mostly cloudy Monday with a high of 46. A cool week overall. Wednesday in the 70s is the outlier. System in Wednesday makes for rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. A few showers,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Holmes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOLMES AND CENTRAL ATTALA COUNTIES At 101 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Lexington to near Goodman to near Way, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Goodman around 105 PM CDT. Durant and Bowling Green around 110 PM CDT. Emory around 115 PM CDT. Mcadams, Possumneck and Newport around 120 PM CDT. Kosciusko and Hesterville around 125 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include West and Sallis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral, Western Grant, Eastern Pendleton and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

