ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

I’m a Burger King worker and here’s a couponing trick to save you up to $4 on fries and mozzarella sticks

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 21 hours ago

EVERY dollar you save today will help – and Burger King fans might be able to take advantage of a coupon hack.

This comes as inflation is at its highest levels in four decades, with consumer demand still extremely high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDbap_0esDamFE00
The employee claims a trick can save a few bucks - but it may not work everywhere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITsCT_0esDamFE00
You'll want to use the code “6239"

But long before these levels, eating away from home has always been a premium.

Data from meal planning artificial intelligence platform wellio shows the average American spends $20.37 at restaurants versus just $4.31 per serving when cooking at home, according to Forbes.

The parent company of Burger King, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), raised prices in 2021.

RBI chief executive Jose Cil officer has also warned that more menu price hikes are expected to come in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJo0T_0esDamFE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2ggY_0esDamFE00

Mr Cil attributed this to “commodity cost and labor inflation”.

To help you save, a Burger King employee has shared a coupon code that can save you a few dollars at the store.

She goes by “mariahheart” on TikTok.

How it works

The coupon will work for the following items: an eight-piece set of mozzarella sticks and large fries.

According to Maria, there is a coupon code to get a large order of French fries for a dollar, which is “6239”.

She noted you'll want to say "coupon code 6239" when you order at the till.

Then you ask if you can change it to mozzarella, according to Maria.

She added: "If they’re confused, say 'before you hit enter highlight it and hit mozzarella'.”

While Burger King hasn't yet confirmed the trick, an employee at a local branch told The Sun it will only work for one of the items.

The employee said that an eight-piece order of mozzarella sticks with the code would cost $1.59.

If you add large fries, you may be paying the normal price.

How much do you save?

Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to save money.

Just keep in mind that prices could vary by city and state.

Based on the computer Maria was using at her store, the large fries were $1, and the mozzarella sticks cost just 50 cents.

With tax, the total was $1.61.

According to Menu And Price, large fries and an eight-piece order of mozzarella sticks at Burger King costs $2.79 each, or $5.58 in total.

So, you would be saving more than $4 by doing the hack, but it may not work on both items as noted.

In comparison, the coupon code for just the fries would save you $1.79.

On the mozzarella sticks, you would save $1.20.

We reached out to Burger King and Maria for further comment.

For more on how you can save, a money coach shares a tip on how to cut your grocery bill by $250 each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0esDamFE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn72g_0esDamFE00

A money savings mom breaks down five easy ways to cut costs and save up to $750 per month.

Plus, an ex-gym salesman shows how you can lower the cost of your membership.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Coupon Code#Food Drink#American#Forbes#Rbi#Mariahheart#Tiktok
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
366K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy