John Stones to miss England clash with Ivory Coast after returning to Manchester City

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

John Stones will miss England’s friendly against Ivory Coast having left the camp as an injury precaution.

The 27-year-old was due to start Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland, only to be replaced by Ben White after pulling up in the warm-up.

Boss Gareth Southgate said Stones “felt a bit of tightness” before that match and the Football Association has confirmed he will play no part against the Ivorians on Tuesday.

A statement read: “John Stones has left the England camp and returned to Manchester City .

“Having withdrawn from the starting line-up ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley, the defender has continued to be assessed.

“After today’s session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, it was decided that Stones would play no part against Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday and has returned to his club as a precaution.”

Stones becomes the seventh player to withdraw from this month’s meet up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale pulled out through injury, before Ramsdale’s replacement Sam Johnstone withdrew and Bukayo Saka tested positive for Covid-19.

Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
The Independent

England vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international fixture online and on TV tonight

England continue their preparations for the World Cup when they face Ivory Coast in a friendly on Tuesday evening. Harry Kane’s penalty ensured Gareth Southgate’s side of a 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at the weekend as Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Geuhi made their full debuts, while Tyrick Mitchell came off the bench to win his maiden cap. Southgate is working to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho notably missing out on this month’s two friendlies. Ivory Coast suffered a 2-1 defeat last time out against France, with Nicolas Pepe’s goal cancelled...
The Independent

England forward Fran Kirby absent for World Cup qualifying double-header

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was a notable absentee from the England Women squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.The 28-year-old has not featured in the last six matches for her club with manager Emma Hayes admitting last week she was giving the player some recovery time after a hectic nine months.Kirby’s Chelsea team-mate Beth England does return to the squad, however, after missing last month’s Arnold Clark Cup due to injury, along with Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was withdrawn from the previous international selection as she continued her rehabilitation.Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton...
The Independent

Former England assistant Graham Thorpe appointed Afghanistan head coach

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team.Thorpe, 52, left his role as England assistant coach following the backroom shake-up in the wake of the disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.Former head coach Lance Klusener parted company with the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the end of 2021 following two years at the helm.Thorpe, who played 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals, will take over from Stuart Law, who had been fulfilling the head coach role on an interim basis.A statement from the ACB read: “Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe...
Daily Mail

'We'll make changes': Gareth Southgate confirms he will give other England players a chance against Ivory Coast, with John Stones and Emile Smith Rowe to be assessed ahead of the Wembley friendly

Gareth Southgate is planning wholesale changes against Ivory Coast as England continue to fine-tune ahead of this winter's World Cup in Qatar. A year that the Three Lions hope to end in glory at the Lusail Stadium on December 18 got under way with a testing 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday evening.
The Independent

England boss Gareth Southgate retains faith in ‘cult hero’ Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate retains faith in “cult hero” Harry Maguire’s ability to compete at the highest level as the under-fire Manchester United captain prepares to line up in Tuesday’s friendly against Ivory Coast.The Three Lions kicked off World Cup preparations with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win in Saturday’s friendly against Switzerland at Wembley, where they return to take on non-European opposition for the first time since 2018.Southgate is planning widespread changes as England and Ivory Coast meet in a senior international for the first time, with Maguire among those set to start under the arch.The 29-year-old has struggled for form during...
The Independent

Diego Forlan hoping Manchester United are competing for trophies next season

Diego Forlan hopes his former club Manchester United end the campaign on a high and can improve enough to compete for silverware next term.United are going to end a fifth straight season without a trophy and Ralf Rangnick’s sixth-placed Red Devils are also on course to miss out on Champions League qualification.Bookmakers consider Arsenal and Tottenham better bets to secure a top-four finish, which would mean United enter a crucial summer in an even tougher predicament.The search for a new permanent manager is under way and an underperforming squad needs reshaping in the coming months, with former Red Devils striker...
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Diaz's impact has been close to a 'MIRACLE' for Jurgen Klopp, Coutinho is reviving his career at Aston Villa... but Everton are waiting for Van de Beek and Dele to hit form - the best and worst Premier League signings of the January window

The Premier League witnessed a host of activity before the transfer window slammed shut in January as clubs scrambled to bolster their sides ahead of the run into the end of the season. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently lauded his side's sole January arrival Luis Diaz, claiming the Colombian's impact...
ESPN

World Cup contenders: France, Germany, Brazil the teams to beat

The countdown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will begin in earnest when the draw for the group stage takes place in Doha on Friday. From that point on, each team can work out how it will navigate its path to the final on Dec. 18. But the tournament promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, with no outstanding favourite to win the trophy.
The Independent

Chelsea’s first black player Paul Canoville met Tom Ricketts over racism issues

Paul Canoville, Chelsea’s first black player, gave potential Blues buyer Tom Ricketts a “severe grilling” on his family’s historic racism issues.Ricketts asked to meet with Canoville and apologised for his father Joe branding Muslims “my enemy” in leaked emails from 2019.Canoville was left impressed by Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ determination to build inclusion and diversity programs should his bid to buy Chelsea prove successful.Gary Trowsdale, a patron of the Paul Canoville Foundation, attended the meeting at Stamford Bridge last week, and explained how the American earned their respect amid a candid discussion.Canoville now hopes to meet personally with Chelsea’s...
The Independent

The Independent

