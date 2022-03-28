ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

France’s Film Production Levels, Investment in Movies Skyrocketed in 2021

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 22 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

After a year marked by a two-month lockdown and COVID restrictions, the volume of French productions surged by 43.5% in 2021, with 340 films made after widespread postponements in 2020, according to a report unveiled by the CNC (National Film Board).

The number of movies produced last year is even 13% higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. Along with production levels, the investment in French films skyrocketed by 73.5% to €1.1 billon ($1.2 billion), the second-highest figure of the decade — behind 2016. It’s a 21.4% increase on 2019.

While the average budget for French films in 2021 was €4.2 million, Pathé (“CODA”) delivered four films budgeted above €30 million ($32 million): Guillaume Canet’s live action film “Asterix & Obelix, the Middle Kingdom” based on the Belgian comic book, as well as “ The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” the epic two-part saga based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel and Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “Notre-Dame on Fire.”

French TV channels, who must invest a percentage of their annual revenues in French and European movies, financed on average 30% of film budgets, ranking as the second source of movie financing behind producers. Public subsidies covered on average 10% of budgets, an all-time record.

France also co-produced 143 movies with foreign producers from 45 countries, a 66.3% year-on increase and a rise of 23.3% compared with 2019. The amount invested in majority co-productions jumped by 75.9% to €234.6 million ($257.6 million). Belgique is French movies’s No. 1 co-producing country for the 10th consecutive year, followed by Germany. There were 67 feature debuts produced in 2021 (compared with 59 in 2020), which represents 25% of French-language movies made last year.

In terms of gender balance, an equal number of male and female directors helmed the 67 feature debuts, underscoring the rise of a young generation of female filmmakers. In 2020, male directors helmed 70% of the first films.

There were a cumulated 6,946 days of filming last year on par with pre-pandemic levels. The CNC pointed out the relief measures, which were put in place by the French government. Notably, the temporary indemnity fund for canceled or postponed shoots encouraged producers to start lensing in spite of the pandemic.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, From Jokes to Somber Messages

Click here to read the full article. In a moment that will forever define the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage after Chris Rock improvised a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and smacked him in the face. While the joke — which poked fun at Jada’s shaved head, after the actress has been vocal about her alopecia diagnosis since 2018 — was in bad taste, fans and attendees at the show alike were absolutely stunned at the hit, which at first seemed improvised, but turned out to be a real-life emotional outburst from Smith. Further complicating the evening...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through some poreless filter — immediately and irrevocably shattered. No matter how desperately ABC and the Academy wanted the ceremony to be a well-oiled machine, . For weeks, the network and Academy’s governing body had been weathering fierce criticism about...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Dumas
Person
Guillaume Canet
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Movies#Feature Film#Film Production#Covid#Cnc#National Film Board#Belgian#Milady#European
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
ComicBook

Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The early months of 2022 brought another in a long line of Liam Neeson action movies, which have essentially become their own subgenre at this point. That film, Blacklight, was obliterated by critics and hardly seen by anyone. Blacklight didn't work, but that doesn't mean the love of Neeson and his specific brand of action has diminished at all. One of the more underrated Neeson thrillers was recently added to Netflix and it has been making a name for itself on the streamer's lineup.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself any favors in showing us the way to the best sci-fi TV shows it has to offer. Orphan Black, The Expanse, Counterpart and more do their genre the best, and they can all be unearthed from Prime Video's back catalog (with a little helping hand in this list). Fingers crossed you'll snag a hidden gem below.
TV SERIES
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Nicolas Cage admits to making his slew of VOD movies to pay off immense debt... but insists he 'never phoned it in' with any role

Nicolas Cage was once one of Hollywood's most bankable box office stars, amassing a net worth, at one time, of $150 million... before he squandered almost all of it. His massive debts, along with a string of box office flops like The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, lead to the 58-year-old actor to start taking literally any role he could, many in low-budget indie movies that went straight to video-on-demand (VOD).
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Variety

Diddy Claims Will Smith and Chris Rock Settled Feud After Oscars Slap: ‘They’re Brothers’

Click here to read the full article. Diddy told Page Six that Will Smith and Chris Rock settled their feud after an altercation at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category (the comedian said he could not wait to see Pinkett Smith star in “G.I. Jane 2,” a reference to the 1997 film where Demi Moore appears with a shaved head), which resulted in Smith taking to the stage to slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Month (April 2022)

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service adds a ton of new movies and shows every month, but it also deletes a few. Stuff Netflix doesn't own is always at risk of disappearing — and that stuff is often among the best content on the service. April 2022 is no exception, as some classic movies and shows are leaving Netflix throughout the month. Add them to your queue today so they don't expire before you get a chance to watch them.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

9 TV Shows and Movies Like Reacher to Watch If You Like Reacher

If you got a kick (and a punch) out of Prime Video's action drama, watch these next. If you finally got that piece of peach pie at a Georgia diner and declared it to be, "OK," then you're probably ready for more shows like Reacher. The Amazon Prime Video detective-action show has become a huge hit and it's easy to see why. Despite some crunching bones and extreme violence, Reacher is a comfort show that nuzzles in the bosom of the familiar police procedural while adding in great character work and humor. Plus, Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher is a sight to behold and fits the vision of Jack Reacher that author Lee Child's dreamed up.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Inside the Oscars: Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Overshadowed the Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. In the room, it felt like a skit at first. Late into the Oscars on Sunday night, Will Smith stormed the stage as Chris Rock was presenting best documentary feature, and slapped Rock in the face. The loud thud echoed through the top mezzanine floors of the Dolby Theatre, almost sounding like a sound effect from an action movie. Many in the auditorium initially thought that Smith was pretending to be upset that Rock had made a joke at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who was seated by his side. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

54K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy