‘One Piece’ Netflix Live-Action Series Casts ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Peter Gadiot as Shanks

The upcoming live-action “ One Piece ” series at Netflix has cast Peter Gadiot in the role of Shanks.

Gadiot joins previously announced cast members: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Rorona Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida,

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, and Vincent Regan as Garp.

Based on the iconic Japanese manga of the same name, “One Piece” centers on Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy), a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates and find the celebrated “One Piece” treasure. Shanks, also known as Red-Haired Shanks, is a legendary pirate and the childhood hero of Luffy’s.

Gadiot most recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed Showtime drama series “Yellowjackets” in the role of Adam. He is also known for playing James Valdez in the USA Network series “Queen of the South.” His other TV credits include “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” “Matador,” and the miniseries “Tut.”

He is repped by Gersh, Waring and McKenna, Independent Talent, and Hansen Jacobson.

The live-action show was ordered for 10 episodes at Netflix back in January 2021. In addition to the manga, 20 seasons and over 1000 episodes of the “One Piece” anime series have been released to date along with 14 animated films.

Steven Maeda serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on the “One Piece” live-action series, with Matt Owens also co-writing, co-showrunning, and executive producing. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios executive produce along with Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series. The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, with Netflix handling physical production.