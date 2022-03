The first public hearing for the proposed La Quinta surf park, called Coral Mountain Resort, will take place on Tuesday. It's set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain off Madison Avenue between Avenues 58 and 60. The private resort would include a nearly 17-acre wave The post First public hearing for proposed La Quinta surf park will be held on Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO