Texas’ Most Wanted is arrested in Dallas

By Jesse Mendez
 21 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas.

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

According to the Texas DPS, Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside Gang. He was arrested in Dallas by DPS special agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of the victim’s child, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest. Harris’ trial continued in absentia, with Harris being found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies in 2015

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and in 2011, was arrested for a probation violation on federal charges. In 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Feb. 17, 2022.

So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 people off the lists, including five gang members and nine sex offenders. In addition, $32,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests, said DPS’s news release.

