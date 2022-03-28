ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Game Warden exam open to the public scheduled on May 27th

By Ty Schonert
 21 hours ago

(Bismarck, ND) -- Those interested in taking the exam for a game warden position can now do so. The exam is for a full-time temporary district warden position. Those interested...

