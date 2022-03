New information has come to light in the case of the firefighter who died at the state fire training facility in Schuyler County last year. Peyton Morse of Watertown died during a training exercise at the Montour Falls Fire Academy. WWNY reports it has obtained a copy of the state’s investigation into the March 3, 2021 incident claiming recruits saw Morse struggle for approximately 10 minutes saying he “could not breathe” while being shouted at by instructors. State investigators concluded no violations of OSHA standards were found.

MONTOUR FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO