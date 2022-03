I never thought I’d see the day. According to ESPN, NFL on owners approved a rule proposal to change the overtime rules in the playoffs, by allowing both teams to have a possession. The vote was 29-3 https://t.co/9YszdDjXUZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022 However, the current overtime rules will stay the same for the regular season, which are the team who gets the ball first can win on the first possession if they score. We all were calling for […] The post NFL Owners Approve Overtime Rules Change For The Postseason, Both Teams Will Get The Ball first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO