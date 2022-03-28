Theater therapy

A member of the audience left a York production of As You Like It because the actors were using Yorkshire accents, a theatre boss has said.The Northern Broadsides’ touring production of the Shakespeare play was being staged at the York Theatre Royal when the complaint was made last week.Bosses said the customer left after an hour and asked for a refund, but was refused.We've got a complaint this morning @YorkTheatre from someone who left after an hour of @NBroadsides #AsYouLikeIt last week, because it had "Yorkshire accents" in it. That's Yorkshire accents, right here in Yorkshire.They want a refund.—...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO