Ellsworth, ME

Ex-candidate due in court on child porn charges on May 3

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) A two-time gubernatorial candidate accused of possessing child pornography will make his first appearance in court in May. Eliot Cutler is scheduled to make either an initial appearance...

