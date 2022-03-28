Ex-candidate due in court on child porn charges on May 3

A man who pleaded guilty to planning a kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer explained the scheme to jurors Wednesday, taking them through training, secret messages and a late night trip to her weekend home to see how a group of extremists could pull it off before the 2020 election.Ty Garbin talked about building a “shoot house” with wood, tarps and scrap materials to resemble Whitmer's home so the men could practice an eventual assault in Elk Rapids.The goal was "to kidnap the governor,” Garbin told a prosecutor.“There was no question in your mind that everybody knew?" Assistant U.S. Attorney...

