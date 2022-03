Johnny Manziel's football career is one that has been heavily studied and scrutinized over the years. Of course, he started out with Texas A&M, where he eventually won a Heisman Trophy. From there, everything went downhill as he was pretty awful with the Cleveland Browns. He then went to the CFL, where he was ultimately banned, before going to the now-defunct AAF for all of one week.

