Two 13-year-olds hurt in shooting in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, police say

Not five miles from the scene of the murder that upended his life, Laurese Glover intends to chart a new path. Glover, along with Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt, was part of the infamous “East Cleveland 3” group wrongly convicted in 1995 of murdering Clifton Hudson. Glover was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, all three men were exonerated in 2016.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO