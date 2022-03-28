ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Airbnb Suspends Bayside Squatters From Renting Rooms in Crime-Plagued House

Queens Post
Queens Post
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W987Q_0esDVMAJ00
State Sen. John Liu and Assembly Member Edward Braunstein called on Airbnb Friday to ban listings for a crime-plagued house at 208-16 38th Ave. in Bayside. They also asked the Department of Buildings to issue a vacate order (Photo courtesy of State Sen. John Liu’s office)

A rally held outside a Bayside house Friday calling on Airbnb to stop listing a property with problematic occupants has proved successful– with the company notifying elected officials that it has canceled all bookings.

Bayside residents and elected officials held a rally outside a house at 208-16 38th Ave. where there have been numerous complaints about squatters illegally renting it via Airbnb. The house has been a source of late night parties, excessive noise and confrontations with neighbors.

The officials called for Airbnb to ban the property from being listed and for the city to issue a vacate order on the home. The issue came to head following a shooting that took place outside the house during the early hours on Saturday, March 19, when shots were fired at a group of teens looking to park their vehicle on the way to a party at the house.

Multiple shots were fired, according to police, with one passenger in the vehicle struck in the torso and taken to hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, another bullet went through a different vehicle piecing a child’s car seat.

State Sen. John Liu and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein held the rally, where they blasted Airbnb and the city for not clamping down on the squatters. They, along with Congresswoman Grace Meng, wrote a joint letter to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky demanding that the company ban all listings pertaining to the house.

On Saturday, Meng said that she had been contacted by Airbnb and that the company said that it had canceled all bookings under the address and suspended the listing indefinitely.

“I appreciate Airbnb’s prompt response to my office and its willingness to remedy this situation,” Meng said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my conversations with the company. As I’ve said, residents of this neighborhood must not have their safety put at risk and their quality of life disrupted, and State Sen. John Liu, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein and I will continue to keep up this fight.”

Braunstein was also thankful to Airbnb for taking steps.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after he had blasted the company for allowing the squatters to rent rooms.

“The pattern of disregard and disrespect shown by the individuals squatting at the single-family residence on 38th Avenue escalated to violence last week [March 19] when illegal Airbnb guests brazenly opened fire on the surrounding streets,” Braunstein said at the rally.

“Several times in the past, my office has worked with residents to get Airbnb listings at the property shut down, only for it to appear again under another account,” Braunstein added Friday, when he called for a permanent ban.

“I thank Airbnb for hearing the community’s concerns,” Braunstein said in a statement Saturday. “Moving forward, we will all continue to carefully monitor the activity at this address.”

Liu is also calling on the Dept. of Buildings to issue a vacate order on the house.

“There are several problems at this location that are preventing a satisfying resolution for our community,” Liu said Friday. “At the end of the day, the city needs to be the one to step up and recognize the dangers here as reason enough to vacate the premises and keep our community safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dreja_0esDVMAJ00
Bayside residents and elected officials held a rally outside a house at 208-16 38th Ave. Friday (GMaps)

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Bayside residents: squatters put foreclosed home on Airbnb

In this section of Bayside, Queens — the streets are leafy — there are even white picket fences. It’s as suburban a scene as the city gets. It was a completely different scene when gunshots rang out around 3 a.m. last Saturday morning. Police say a teenager was shot, while on his way to a party.
QUEENS, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Hotel Hacks From a Man Who Spends Every Night in a Hotel

Khalid Meniri is a well traveled man. After growing up in Algeria, he moved to New York early in his career to work as an app developer for major brands like Unilever and Moda Operandi. Later, he ventured out on his own and started a popular travel app called Six Travel, which allowed users to book travel experiences in a seamless fashion right from their phones. It was a groundbreaking app changing the antiquated digital hotel booking system, which, if you’ve ever booked a hotel from your computer, you know can be a very clunky process.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
Grace Meng
Person
John Liu
Thrillist

9 Delightful Beach Houses on Airbnb You Can Rent for Under $100

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. If you want your next vacation to be as relaxing...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bayside#Squatters#Crime
morningbrew.com

Uber, NYC taxis reach a landmark deal

After more than a decade of reenacting Gangs of New York, Uber and NYC taxis are forming a partnership: Uber announced Thursday that its app will offer users the ability to hail a yellow taxi in the Big Apple. The partnership—the first of its kind in the US—means the city’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Rules for Renting Housing to Tenants With Criminal Records Valid

A Minneapolis regulation that prevents property owners from denying housing to a person with a criminal, credit, or rental history unless the owner does an individualized assessment of the applicant and justifies the denial in writing is constitutional, the Eighth Circuit said Monday. Landlords argued that the regulation is an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Female-Owned Construction Supply Company Manages to Grow Despite Pandemic, Moves Into Big Glendale Space

A global pandemic followed by a supply chain crisis was not enough to prevent a female business owner in Queens from expanding during the recent economic downturn. City Lumber, a construction supply company that has provided materials to facilitate major construction projects such as the Hudson Yards, recently moved its entire operation to Glendale during the pandemic under its female leadership—business owner Bonnie Spodek.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Developer Seeks to Replace Gritty Block of Stores in Queens Plaza With 26-Story Tower

A dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North are going to be demolished and plans are in place to replace them with a 26-story, residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and a developer plans to transform the strip by building a 311 foot tall tower that would come with 417 residential units—124 of which would be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

After Massive Fire, Thieves Ransacked Apartments and Cops Won’t Help, Queens Tenants Say

Dozens of Jackson Heights tenants, still displaced nearly a year after blaze, say the NYPD won’t allow them to report their belongings stolen — and demand justice. Dozens of tenants displaced by a massive fire in a Queens building nearly a year ago say their apartments were burglarized, but police refuse to allow them to report their belongings stolen, according to the building’s tenant association.
QUEENS, NY
TravelNoire

Traveler Escapes Trouble After Helping An ‘Elderly Woman’ With Her Luggage

Everyone has had that moment where they’ve encountered a senior citizen struggling with their bags and in need of assistance. Whether they were fumbling with a bunch of groceries trying to make it to their car or having a hard time getting their bags to their front porch, it is human nature to want to offer help to them and, if accepted, take a weight off their shoulders. Well, the next time you’re traveling and see an elderly traveler needing help with their luggage, you might think twice before offering a helping hand.
LIFESTYLE
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy