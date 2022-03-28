Suspect in 2020 Hollister murder found guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Benito County Superior Court jury reached a guilty verdict in the homicide case of 32-year-old Christopher Jacobs.

Manuel Campa was accused of fatally stabbing Jacobs on December 30, 2020.

That day — fire and police personnel were called to a report of a vehicle collision that occurred off Monterey Street near downtown Hollister.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Jacobs who was still in the car and unresponsive.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered Christopher was the victim of a stabbing that occurred in the downtown area.

Hollister Police said that after being stabbed, Jacobs drove away from the suspect and only got a few blocks away before crashing his vehicle.

Detectives were able to review downtown surveillance footage which captured parts of the incident and helped investigators identify the suspect as Manuel Campa.

On February 23 — San Benito County Superior Court jury returned with a “guilty” verdict against Campa related to the crimes committed against Christopher on the evening of December 30.

“With the receipt of the guilty verdict, the Jacobs family and those affected are finally provided justice and are able to now, hopefully, bring a sense of closure to this chapter of their lives.,” the Hollister Police Department (HPD) said in a press release.

“The Jacobs family has tragically lost the presence of a bright young man with a great deal of promise who was taken too soon.,” HPD added.

“The Jacobs family has now been provided the moment they have awaited since the loss of Christopher. The Jacobs family has held themselves with grace and respect that the justice system would ultimately prevail, and, it did.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.