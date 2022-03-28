ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, UT

Green River fire crews tackle flames caused by electric bike charger

By Vivian Chow
 21 hours ago

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a blaze caused by an electric bicycle’s battery pack.

The Green River Fire Department says the incident happened at a Green River home on Friday around 2 a.m.

Fire crews discovered the flames taking over the living room when they arrived. The homeowners extinguished most of the flames and hot spots, but the house was left with extensive smoke damage.

While investigating, crews discovered the fire was caused by an electric bike’s rechargeable battery pack that was still plugged into the wall.

    (Courtesy of the Green River Fire Department)
    (Courtesy of the Green River Fire Department)
    (Courtesy of the Green River Fire Department)
Three residents were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and all pets were found safe.
Officials say although the home’s fire alarm system was in working order, it was the family’s dog who first alerted them of the danger by waking everyone up.

The Green River Fire Chief says, “Though police, fire and EMS departments were on scene within minutes, it was the quick reactions of the residents of the home that were able to get themselves and the fire out quickly. The Green River Fire Department would like to thank Green River Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater Combine Communications for always having each other’s backs and making this a successful save.”

