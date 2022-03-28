Bayer Stakeholder Temask May Call for CEO Baumann’s Ouster

“2021 was a transformative year for CANbridge as we made progress in our global mission of developing treatments for rare diseases along all fronts, advancing our clinical pipeline and reporting promising results, commercializing our first rare disease product, deepening our next-generation gene therapy capacity and completing our IPO,“ said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We are building a pipeline of assets with validated mechanisms of action, which potentially reduces development risks, as we target large markets with few treatment options and great need. Late in the year, we initiated the launch of our first product, Hunterase®, for the treatment of Hunter syndrome (MPS II), establishing a beachhead in China from which we intend to expand our commercial efforts. Our pipeline has also progressed successfully, with the initiation of two, Phase II clinical trials in China, for CAN008 and CAN108, positive Phase I results for CAN106, and significant progress in building our gene therapy efforts. Finally, with a successful IPO, we are well funded to advance our rare disease therapeutics across multiple modalities and indications in 2022. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to help shape the emerging rare disease infrastructure in China and to provide total solutions to patients globally.”

