ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bayer Stakeholder Temask May Call for CEO Baumann’s Ouster

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a 24% increase in Bayer’s year-to-date stock price and a transformative restructuring of its pharmaceutical pipeline with rapid expansions of its cell and gene therapy offerings, one shareholder is calling for a change at the helm of the venerable Germany-based life sciences company. Singapore-based Temask Holdings is...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: U.K.’s Clyde & Co, BLM to Form 2,600-Lawyer Firm

In today’s column, international sanctions against Russia are gumming up the world’s financial system; Milbank’s gross revenues rose 10% to about $1.36 billion in 2021; Baker Botts and Choate Hall & Stewart matched the Cravath scale for associate pay. Leading off, partners of U.K-based Clyde & Co—focused...
BUSINESS
Reuters

WeWork names CEO Mathrani as chairman

March 29 (Reuters) - WeWork Inc (WE.N) on Tuesday named Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani as chairman of the office sharing company, months after Marcelo Claure vacated the role. Mathrani, a real estate industry veteran, was named WeWork's chief executive in 2020 and given the task of executing a turnaround...
BUSINESS
biospace.com

ONK Therapeutics Brings in US Financial Experience with the Appointment of Dr. Allan Reine as Independent Non-Executive Director

Allan Reine joins the Board as independent Non-Executive Director. Brings significant experience as CFO of NASDAQ-listed biotechs, where he helped raise over $700 million. Over 20 years in the biotechnology industry with relevant experiences as a biotech CFO, portfolio management, sell-side analyst and investment banking. Galway, Ireland and San Diego,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer#Lawsuits#Monsanto#Temask Holdings#Bloomberg#Alatus Capital#Annual General Assembly
biospace.com

CANbridge Announces Financial Results and Corporate Updates for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

“2021 was a transformative year for CANbridge as we made progress in our global mission of developing treatments for rare diseases along all fronts, advancing our clinical pipeline and reporting promising results, commercializing our first rare disease product, deepening our next-generation gene therapy capacity and completing our IPO,“ said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We are building a pipeline of assets with validated mechanisms of action, which potentially reduces development risks, as we target large markets with few treatment options and great need. Late in the year, we initiated the launch of our first product, Hunterase®, for the treatment of Hunter syndrome (MPS II), establishing a beachhead in China from which we intend to expand our commercial efforts. Our pipeline has also progressed successfully, with the initiation of two, Phase II clinical trials in China, for CAN008 and CAN108, positive Phase I results for CAN106, and significant progress in building our gene therapy efforts. Finally, with a successful IPO, we are well funded to advance our rare disease therapeutics across multiple modalities and indications in 2022. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to help shape the emerging rare disease infrastructure in China and to provide total solutions to patients globally.”
BUSINESS
Law.com

Innovations in Diversity and Inclusion, Law Firm: Norton Rose Fulbright

The 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees this year for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Front Office Sports

iFIT CEO Reportedly Forced Out by Investors

The CEO of NordicTrack-owner iFIT is being pushed out after investors insisted on a new direction, according to a New York Post report. The company secured a $355 million funding round in February, including $325 million from Pathlight and $25 million from L Catterton, but it came with strings attached. L Catterton and Pathlight Capital wanted CEO Scott Watterson to be replaced.
BUSINESS
WTVF

Pfizer's CEO says second booster will be needed, says vaccines for young kids could be ready by May

During an appearance on CBS News Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that Americans would need a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to fend off future variants of the virus. Speaking with anchor Margaret Brennan, Bourla noted that COVID-19 vaccines are still extremely effective in protecting against severe disease and death. However, the highly contagious omicron variant was still able to infect record numbers of Americans.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Publication of provisional end result for Vifor Pharma tender offer: Participation rate of 94 percent

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322006149/en/. CSL Behring AG, Berne, Switzerland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global biotechnology leader CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY), today announced the provisional notice of the end result of its public tender offer to acquire all publicly held shares of Vifor Pharma Ltd. (SIX:VIFN; ISIN:CH0364749348) for USD 179.25 per share as indicated in the offer prospectus of 18 January 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc's (ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Dennis Williams - Senior Vice President, Late Stage Development. Karen Miller - Senior Vice President, Pipeline Research. Gavin Wood - Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants. Marc Frahm - Cowen. Nick Abbott - Wells Fargo.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Regulator Defers MGM Stakeholder's Nevada Gaming License By 1 Month

Nevada Gaming Commission shelved MGM Resorts International MGM stakeholder Barry Diller’s licensing by a month until an April commission meeting, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move coincided with insider-trading investigations by federal authorities into his share purchases of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI. In 2020, Diller and his internet...
NEVADA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AVEO) CEO Michael Bailey on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Hello and welcome to the AVEO Oncology Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Guidance Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

Fintech Startup Ramp Network Pulls $200M in Funding at $8.1B Valuation

Back in February, Ramp inked a partnership with Amazon Business to streamline business purchasing through its receipt-matching integration and both companies’ spend controls. Ramp, a fintech startup that provides corporate management solutions, has increased its valuation to $8.1 billion after raising $200 million from investors led by billionaire investor...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Tympanostomy Products Market to grow to US$ 102.0 Mn By the end of 2026, Increase in generic population to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: As per a report by Transparency Market Research on global tympanostomy products market, growing number of FDA approvals on various tympanostomy products is the major factor that boosts the growth of global tympanostomy products market during the tenure between 2018 to 2026. As per the analysts at Transparency Market Research, the global tympanostomy products market is projected to witness a moderate 1.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The market is projected to grow to US$ 102.0 mn by the end of 2026. The report also states that the global tympanostomy products market stood at US$ 89.0 mn during 2017. This implies that the market is at its nascent stage and is emerging from the scratch.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy