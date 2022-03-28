ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

A Breakfast at Tiffany’s Moment at Fort Worth’s Iconic Pioneer Tower

By Jonathan Zizzo
papercitymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Ferguson, Michelle Marlow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) Who wants a Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment? Well, if you were lucky enough to attend the 2022 Jewel Charity Ball at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibit Hall, you got it — and so much more. The iconic Pioneer Tower...

www.papercitymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Sundance Square Searching for ‘The Next Big Idea'

Fort Worth's Sundance Square is looking for small businesses with the "Next Big Idea." The family entertainment and business district plans to partner with up to 12 small-business owners to create brick-and-mortar storefronts. Sundance Square is a 37-block area that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to downtown...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas, was originally established as an army outpost. Today it is the 13th largest city in Texas, which is home to many universities, multinational corporations, and museums. On the cuisine side, there are plenty of places to eat and this includes American food. With our list of top five American Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas you’ll know exactly where to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Embellished Bow Heels at Mach & Mach’s Capsule Collection Launch Party at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton made a sparkling arrival last night in New York at Nordstrom’s flagship store to celebrate Mach & Mach’s designer sister duo Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili’s exclusive collection at Nordstrom. Hilton attended the event in a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline. The star stood before a floral pink background in a long-sleeved ensemble, looking comfortable yet put together. The theme for Hilton this night was black and silver; the starlet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Hepburn
WWD

Tanya Taylor Launches Spring Capsule for Neiman Marcus

Click here to read the full article. New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus. “This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for spring,” Taylor said.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019CEO Talks: Michael Kliger, president, mytheresa.comNeiman Marcus Beverly Hills Completes Major Remodel Comprised of six pieces, priced $245 to $565, the capsule offers the designer’s elevated, colorful elan, inspired by her floral-adorned spring collection. Styles include a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, a textured jumpsuit and slim knit dress in the brand’s signature prints, fabrications (sporty knit jacquard and viscose compact knitwear) and techniques (including hand-beaded embroideries).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

These Black Bridesmaid Dresses Are Utterly Breathtaking

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pastel or floral designs may seem like the unanimous choice for wedding parties, but black bridesmaid dresses are a timeless and sophisticated option to consider year-round. The allure of the little black dress says it all—no matter if you’re drawn to a halter neckline, full-length satin gown, strapless midi, or simple slip dress, a noir silhouette always exudes elegance for events. Weddings are no different, from black-tie affairs to casual nuptials.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Proves Her Loyalty to Leather

Figuring out your personal style can be an important moment in the life of the fashion-inclined, and lucky for Julia Fox, she had her style epiphany years ago, and she’s stayed true to the aesthetic ever since. Fox has been very outspoken about her past work as a dominatrix, and her go-to look has clearly been influenced heavily by this experience. Last month, she attended the Versace fashion week show in a full leather ensemble complete with a ponytail wrapped in “pleasure tape” to resemble a whip. Fox even told the New York Times she considers her aesthetic to be “dominatrix couture,” a fitting descriptor considering her affinity to leather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Tiffany Necklace#Tiffany Blue#A Breakfast At Tiffany#Papercity#Angel#Cook Children#The Jewel Charity
KDAF

Grab a waffle around Dallas to celebrate International Waffle Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate as old as time itself, waffles versus pancakes need to be put to the side today in honor of International Waffle Day. If you prefer pancakes just be courteous and keep it to yourself until Saturday when you can go to your go-to breakfast spot and munch on your favorite breakfast cakes.
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s Elegant Style Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, often remains out of the spotlight. However, over the years she’s proven that sharp taste can earn favor during her appearances on the red carpet — and whether on or off it, philanthropy does, too. The mother-of-four has been in the spotlight in recent years for her remarkable charity efforts. This week, Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood — which happens to be the nonprofit’s largest gift ever. The philanthropist also made headlines for joining the Bill Gates and Warren Buffett initiative, donating $1.7 billion so...
ADVOCACY
CultureMap Fort Worth

Duran Duran rocks Fort Worth's Dickies Arena as only Texas tour stop

Duran Duran is embarking on a North American headlining tour, one that will include a stop at Dickies Arena on August 30. It's the only Texas date on the tour. Currently only scheduled for 14 concerts in 11 cities, the tour will celebrate the band’s four-decade career and provide support for their 15th studio album, 2021's Future Past. They'll be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thespruce.com

25 Minimalist Bohemian Style Living Rooms

Combining elements of minimalist and boho design, minimalist bohemian interiors are an unlikely but happy marriage of two very different styles. Whereas minimalist interiors subscribe to the Mies Van Der Rohe-inspired “less is more” school of design, bohemian style interiors are characterized by a maximalist embrace of the eclectic and the eccentric. Today’s minimalist boho chic interiors are a stylized hybrid of both aesthetics, a trend that feels current until you remember that mixing minimalist interiors with boho elements can be traced back to the 20th century, when Moroccan Beni Ourain rugs were a staple of midcentury modern living rooms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Fort Worth

Recently I wrote about the three richest people in Dallas. Today it is time to turn our attention to Fort Worth to see the four richest people in Fort Worth. Not only how they made their money, but how they have helped the city and people of Fort Worth with their wealth.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy