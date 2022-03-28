ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Philip “Phil” J. Platt

Channel 3000
 21 hours ago

Philip J. Platt, age 86, passed away at Mayo Health Hospital in Lacrosse on Mar 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on Oct. 1, 1935 to the late Robert and Helen (Wieglow) Platt. Phil graduated from Baraboo High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army in Sept....

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Catherine Rose Weiss

Catherine R. Weiss, age 99, died on March 17, 2022 at the Waunakee Manor. She was born on November 25, 1922 in Waunakee, WI the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Becker) Endres. She was united in marriage to Michael “Mike” Weiss on November 27, 1941 and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2012. Catherine worked on the family farm for the last 80 years. She enjoyed gardening and watching the sweet corn grow. Catherine was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey

Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey, 84, of Rockbridge formerly of Mendota, Illinois died Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1937, in Leona, Wisconsin the daughter of Theo and Helen (Jordan) Agnew. Ellen was united in marriage to Gerald Roger Plapp in Leona and he preceded her in death. Ellen and Gerald had four children. She sold Avon for many years. Ellen was united in marriage to William Lorey in Las Vegas, and she gained three stepchildren. Ellen took care of the church nursery school, member of Beta Sigma Phi, past president of DeKalb Jr Women’s Club, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Mendota. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and art. Ellen loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She owned the Natural Bridge Store in Rockbridge.
MENDOTA, IL
Channel 3000

Arthur Thingvold

Arthur Thingvold, 92, of Blue River passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on February 7, 1930, in Richland County the son of Arthur and Ellen (Smith) Thingvold. Art served in the US Army during the Korean War. On May 26, 1951, Art was united in marriage to Opal Paulson. Art enjoyed farming, hunting, and bowling.
BLUE RIVER, WI
Channel 3000

Chester Eugene McGrew

Chester Eugene McGrew, 63, of Richland Center passed away on March 22, 2022. Chester was born on August 10, 1958, in New York City to Robert and Arlene McGrew. Chester loved to spend time with family and friends, always having a good time. He could make anyone laugh and was just a fun-loving guy. Chester loved to travel and visit random places. Chester and his forever-lasting memories will be missed by everyone he has touched in life, especially those closest to him!
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Betty Gilman Harvey

Betty Gilman Harvey passed away March 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Betty was born May 20, 1931, to Fred and Alice Keyser in Vernon County. Her mother passed away shortly after Betty’s birth and she was raised by her aunt Hattie Glass in Readstown. She married Virgil Gilman in 1949 and they lived nearly their entire married life in Richland Center. After Virgil’s passing, Betty eventually met and married Tommy Harvey of Richland Center.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Robert “Bob” F. Bennett

Verona – Robert F. “Bob” Bennett, age 84, of Verona passed away peacefully at the home of his son Michael in Merrimac, WI, on Friday, March 25, 2022. Bob was born on January 6, 1938, at the family home on Dry Bones Road between New Diggins and Leadmine, Wisconsin.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Melvin M. Ballweg

Melvin Mathias Ballweg, age 89, died on 3/27/2022 at home of natural causes. Melvin was born on Feb. 5, 1933 at home, in the Township of Dane, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. Melvin attended St Martin’s Catholic School through the 8th grade and then was “farmed out” in his words to nearby farms until he was inducted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21. He served as a SP4 gunner to BATTERY “A” FIELD ARTILLERY BATTALION 4th INFANTRY DIVISION at PIONEER KASERNO, in HANAU GERMANY where he was stationed for 1 ½ years. He was honorably discharged on 6-21-1956.
DANE, WI
Channel 3000

John Hanushewicz

John Hanushewicz (aka; Dad/Grandpa, Johnny, Cowboy John, Johnny Rocket and St. John), age 86, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home. Born on June 15, 1935, in Poland, the son of Walter and Pauline (Zalewski). In the early 1950’s he immigrated to the United States and arrived on Ellis Island. Eventually Madison, WI became his home. He completed 3 years of service as a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. John married Sharon (Bongiovani) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on June 3, 1961. He worked as a semi-truck driver for Whelan Transfer, a city bus driver, and for the Madison Street Department before retirement. John was a loving father to his two children, Nick and Teresa and the proud grandfather of Cole and Ella. He enjoyed trout fishing, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces of art, traveling to Door County, meeting friends for coffee at McDonalds and coming up with endearing nicknames for family and friends.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas L. Nelson

Douglas L. Nelson, age 78, passed away at his Oregon home from natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Doug was born on March 20, 1944, to John and Sharret (Legreid) Nelson in Kansas City, Mo. He attended schools in Elmhurst, Ill., and furthered his education at the University of Southern California.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Janice Marceyne (Limke) Gochanour

Janice Marceyne (Limke) Gochanour, age 79, of DeForest, WI, was called to be with her husband on March 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Janice was born into this world on November 26, 1942 to Edwin and Lila Limke. The family of two sons and six daughters (or as Edwin would remark, “two and a half-dozen kids”) moved to Primghar, Iowa where Janice graduated from Primghar High School in 1961. Following graduation, Janice became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Intending to join the Navy, and scored well on the entrance exams, but wasn’t accepted because she wore glasses. As fate would have it, the Marine Corps Recruiter was there as well to accept her with open arms and the rest is history. She attended boot camp in Parris Island and was stationed in San Diego, where she worked as a Payer for the Corps and – more importantly – met the love of her life, Bill Gochanour. Janice received an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps on February 6, 1964. In addition to her work on the base, Janice was a lifetime member of the Women Marine Association and a Treasurer of Chapter Wild Rose of Iowa. She also cherished the time spent going to Marine Conventions with her Sister Marines (including her biological sisters, Karen and Judy, who were among five people from her hometown she recruited to the Corps).
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

William Lee “Bill” Cramer

William Lee “Bill” Cramer, 70, of Platteville, WI passed away on Friday, March 11th at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison following complications of heart failure. He was born February 6, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Joan Jane (Bier) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Kris Arthur Potts

Kris Arthur Potts, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He entered this world on Oct. 20, 1960, on his terms—arriving two months early, and kept his mom, dad, and everyone he came to know, on their toes from that day on. Kris was a Boy Scout and earned the God, Home and Country, the Pro de Patre Awards and the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 1978, then continued his studies at UWMadison. Kris has a passion for music and was a member of the UW Marching Band, Academy-D in high school, and choir and band. He shared his love of music with his daughters and extended family through his performances at City Church. Kris enjoyed sports and was a referee for football and basketball games in the Madison area. He worked for many years as a Christian Journalist and, in recent years, as a seasonal National Park Ranger, which both fulfilled his love of traveling and sharing his faith and passion for History with others.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sylvena S. Mitri

Sylvena S Mitri was born December 4, 1921, on home farm near Viola, Wisconsin the eighth child of 12 children of George and Nellie (McCauley) Spangler. She attended the rural elementary Eckleberry School then graduated from RCHS in 1940. The year following she attended the U of W Madison prior to interning at the Mayo Clinic Kohler Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota graduating class of 1944.
VIOLA, WI

