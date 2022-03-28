Philip “Phil” J. Platt

Janice Marceyne (Limke) Gochanour, age 79, of DeForest, WI, was called to be with her husband on March 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Janice was born into this world on November 26, 1942 to Edwin and Lila Limke. The family of two sons and six daughters (or as Edwin would remark, “two and a half-dozen kids”) moved to Primghar, Iowa where Janice graduated from Primghar High School in 1961. Following graduation, Janice became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Intending to join the Navy, and scored well on the entrance exams, but wasn’t accepted because she wore glasses. As fate would have it, the Marine Corps Recruiter was there as well to accept her with open arms and the rest is history. She attended boot camp in Parris Island and was stationed in San Diego, where she worked as a Payer for the Corps and – more importantly – met the love of her life, Bill Gochanour. Janice received an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps on February 6, 1964. In addition to her work on the base, Janice was a lifetime member of the Women Marine Association and a Treasurer of Chapter Wild Rose of Iowa. She also cherished the time spent going to Marine Conventions with her Sister Marines (including her biological sisters, Karen and Judy, who were among five people from her hometown she recruited to the Corps).

