Academy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incident

By Chloe Melas
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in a statement issued on Monday condemned the actions of best actor winner Will Smith after the "King Richard" star stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face during Sunday's Oscars ceremony. "The Academy condemns the actions of...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

