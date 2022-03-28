ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kevin Burkhardt replaces Joe Buck as Fox Sports' top NFL voice

By Jasper Jones
 1 day ago

According to New York Post's Andrew Marchand , Fox Sports will be replacing Joe Buck with Kevin Burkhardt as their top voice for NFL broadcast. The two parties are working on a long-time contract that will make him the voice of two of the next three Super Bowls.

The Jersey-born broadcaster got his start in the business calling high school and minor league baseball games in the northern part of the state before he eventually caught a break as a part-timer for our very own WFAN and WCBS. Burkhardt eventually moved on to join the Mets broadcasting team at SNY and last Fox where he's been the MC for the World Series pre and post-game shows as well as also holding duties as the network's No. 2 NFL play-by-play guy.

Fun fact, Burkhardt actually sold cars at a Chevrolet dealership in Pine Belt, New Jersey to make ends meet while at the FAN.

"He let me work in the car dealership to pay the mortgage,” Burkhardt told The Post in 2007 when speaking about his boss letting him pursue his dream while still paying the bills.

Burkhardt will have tough shoes to fill replacing a legend in the game who has worked at Fox for nearly three decades. During Buck's run at Fox, he called 24 World Series and six Super Bowls before deciding to jump ship and join his partner Troy Aikman on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The network reportedly offered Buck a $12 million a year contract which pales in comparison to the $60-70 million that he will allegedly make on his contract with Disney.

Now that the network found their replacement for Buck, who will the guy to replace Aikman? Former Panther All-Pro and Burkhardt's previous partner Greg Olsen has been noted as the lead analyst candidate though the network has said they will be looking at exploring every option.

Fox is also still looking for a replacement for their World Series broadcast, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz being the top candidates at the moment.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

