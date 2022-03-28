ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Massive 'snowman' to burn in Colorado mountain town celebration

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tT7Ty_0esDRJey00
Photo Courtesy: Town of Silverthorne, taken by Shane Morris. 

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Town of Silverthorne will be hosting a 'burning snowman' event to celebrate the return of spring in Colorado.

For those who haven't heard of the burning snowman tradition, it's basically what it sounds like – a large snowman is constructed out of scrap wood to be burned ina large bonfire display. The blaze represents a farewell to winter and a welcome to spring.

On April 1, from 6 PM to 9PM, the community will gather at the Trent Park Overflow Parking Lot at the entrance of the Willowbrook neighborhood for the celebration.

"In addition to the community bonfire, enjoy live music, live art with local artists Andrew Moran and Erika Rae, and crafts with Frosted Flamingo. La Perla will be serving food and adult beverages will be available for purchase," the Town of Silverthorne said in announcement.

The tradition, as it exists in the U.S. today, originated in March 1971 at Lake Superior State University (LSSU) in Michigan.

Students were inspired by the annual Rose Sunday Festival held in Weinheim-an-der-Bergstrass, Germany.

"In the German festival, a parade passes through town to a central location, where the mayor makes a proposal to the town’s children. If the children are good, study, obey their parents and work hard, he will order the (straw) snowman to be burned, and spring will officially arrive," a report from LSSU said.

A student club, called The Unicorn Hunters, were the original organizers at LSSU.

"Some people hold that smoke rising from the fire is supposed to ward off blizzards and usher in spring-like weather. The Unicorn Hunters capitalized on this theory during the second or third year of the event. At that time, after the snowman was burned, a blizzard passed through the eastern Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula but missed Sault Ste. Marie," the university's website reads.

Today, burning snowman festivals are held throughout the country.

Silverthorne officials want to remind people that are planning to attend, that parking is limited. If possible, walk, bike, carpool, or take the free Summit Stage public transit to avoid parking issues.

Comments / 4

Related
OutThere Colorado

CPW shares video of mountain lion eating kill with message of caution

"This isn't a scene you'd want to see in the wild," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in regard to a video of a mountain lion feeding on a kill in the midst of a snowy scene. While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction, one instance where they're known to put up a fight can be while feeding or moving a kill. Mountain lions can become protective over food, thus more likely to react to human interaction with aggression in that scenario.
COLORADO STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
City
Silverthorne, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Silverthorne, CO
Government
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowman#Mountain#The Burning#Parade#Frosted Flamingo#Lssu#Weinheim
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
OutThere Colorado

Popular ski run closed due to "very aggressive" moose in Colorado

Royal Elk Glade at the Beaver Creek ski resort was closed temporarily on Friday after aggressive moose activity was reported in the area, according to officials. In an interview with the Vail Daily on Friday, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek John Plack said that sightings of a moose and a calf were reported to the resort. Beaver Creek ski patrol posted a sign near the chairlift to...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy