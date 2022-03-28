Massive 'snowman' to burn in Colorado mountain town celebration

Photo Courtesy: Town of Silverthorne, taken by Shane Morris.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Town of Silverthorne will be hosting a 'burning snowman' event to celebrate the return of spring in Colorado.

For those who haven't heard of the burning snowman tradition, it's basically what it sounds like – a large snowman is constructed out of scrap wood to be burned ina large bonfire display. The blaze represents a farewell to winter and a welcome to spring.

On April 1, from 6 PM to 9PM, the community will gather at the Trent Park Overflow Parking Lot at the entrance of the Willowbrook neighborhood for the celebration.

"In addition to the community bonfire, enjoy live music, live art with local artists Andrew Moran and Erika Rae, and crafts with Frosted Flamingo. La Perla will be serving food and adult beverages will be available for purchase," the Town of Silverthorne said in announcement.

The tradition, as it exists in the U.S. today, originated in March 1971 at Lake Superior State University (LSSU) in Michigan.

Students were inspired by the annual Rose Sunday Festival held in Weinheim-an-der-Bergstrass, Germany.

"In the German festival, a parade passes through town to a central location, where the mayor makes a proposal to the town’s children. If the children are good, study, obey their parents and work hard, he will order the (straw) snowman to be burned, and spring will officially arrive," a report from LSSU said.

A student club, called The Unicorn Hunters, were the original organizers at LSSU.

"Some people hold that smoke rising from the fire is supposed to ward off blizzards and usher in spring-like weather. The Unicorn Hunters capitalized on this theory during the second or third year of the event. At that time, after the snowman was burned, a blizzard passed through the eastern Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula but missed Sault Ste. Marie," the university's website reads.

Today, burning snowman festivals are held throughout the country.

Silverthorne officials want to remind people that are planning to attend, that parking is limited. If possible, walk, bike, carpool, or take the free Summit Stage public transit to avoid parking issues.