ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

$25,000 stolen in gunpoint robbery in Queens, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQZx7_0esDQ72s00

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Two men stole over $27,000 in cash after holding two victims at gunpoint in Queens Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 5:05 p.m., two men, 39 and 31, were walking down 182nd Street near 149th Avenue when the two suspects pointed their guns at the victims and demanded their property, officials said. The suspects forcibly took around $25,000 in cash from the older victim and fled in a car with a Pennsylvania license plate “LCX-1798.”

Police said one of the victims is a business owner, which explains why he had that amount of money. Neither of the victims was injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the suspects, who were described to be around 20 to 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Queens, NY
City
Springfield, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield Gardens, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 77-year-old woman at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said. In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police search for woman in connection with deadly Bronx Dunkin’ dispute

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police launched a search for a woman on Sunday after a dispute inside a Bronx Dunkin’ ended with a man’s shooting death. Stephaun Stuart, who police initially identified as Stephen Stuart, was involved in a dispute Friday inside on East Gun Hill Road Dunkin’ while waiting on line in the […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Nypd#Guns#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video shows shooting along Queens street, 1 injured, police say

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was injured after three individuals fired shots at him in Queens Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 2:46 p.m., the three suspects pulled out their guns and started shooting at the 36-year-old victim in the vicinity of 188th Street and Henderson Avenue, video of the incident showed. The victim […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman attacks Bronx restaurant worker over food service: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens pawn shop employee critical after assault: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens pawn shop employee is described as being in critical condition after being attacked with a metal rod. Police did not give the name or age of the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. Officials received a call about a man shot at about 12:59 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

16-year-old boy choked, robbed in Bronx subway station, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man choked a 16-year-old before stealing his cellphone inside a train station in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect sneaked up on the boy from behind on a staircase between the mezzanine and northbound No. 4 train platform at the Mosholu Parkway […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen shot during argument in Queens: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument with another person in Queens, the NYPD said. The shooting happened in Jackson Heights at Northern Boulevard and 89th Street near a playground around 3:30 p.m., police said. The teen got into an argument with another person and was shot in the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy