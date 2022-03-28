Take a look at the latest plans for PNC Plaza’s transformation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Edwards Cos. is adding a glass-enclosed restaurant space along Lazelle Street as part of its renovation of downtown’s PNC Plaza.
The 1970s-era office tower, at 155 E. Broad St., is currently being converted for residential use with some ground-floor office and retail space. About half of the 360,000-square-foot building will remain office space.BareMinerals owner could open Columbus corporate office
The most significant piece of the renovation includes removing the dark glass atrium on the ground floor of the building and replacing it with a below-grade garden element connected to an underground restaurant. The atrium already has been removed.
For more on this story and a slideshow of the plans, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .
