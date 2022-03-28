ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Take a look at the latest plans for PNC Plaza’s transformation

By Bonnie Meibers - Columbus Business First
 21 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Edwards Cos. is adding a glass-enclosed restaurant space along Lazelle Street as part of its renovation of downtown’s PNC Plaza.

The 1970s-era office tower, at 155 E. Broad St., is currently being converted for residential use with some ground-floor office and retail space. About half of the 360,000-square-foot building will remain office space.

BareMinerals owner could open Columbus corporate office

The most significant piece of the renovation includes removing the dark glass atrium on the ground floor of the building and replacing it with a below-grade garden element connected to an underground restaurant. The atrium already has been removed.

