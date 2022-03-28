ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cariuma’s Top-Selling Sneakers Come in New Colors That Are Perfect for Spring

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 21 hours ago

When you have a pair of sneakers that you simply adore, chances are you'll want to score as many versions as you can. We're sure that every shopper has their go-to pair of white kicks, but why not experiment with some bolder shades? That's why we love Cariuma's sleek sneakers — they're super comfortable, have a timeless look and consistently roll out in new hues that we're obsessed with!

Best of all, their latest drop is just in time for the spring. Right now, you can get Cariuma's staple OCA Low sneakers in new colors that are perfect for the season! If you haven't gotten your hands on a pair of these shoes, this is the ultimate opportunity to give them a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVVin_0esDOi4I00
OCA Low Cariuma
Get the OCA Low sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

Is there anything better than wearing a pair of sneakers and feeling casual, comfortable and fabulous? We don't think so! These shoes are ideal for everyday wear. They have a low profile that's relaxed around the ankles, plus a classic canvas outer layer that's breathable. The difference between these shoes and similar sneakers on the market comes down to their soles and the process in which they're made.

On the inside, you'll find a cushioned footbed which makes your feet feel supported — yes, you can walk in these shoes for hours on end. What makes them even more superior is the fact that these sneakers are made with the environment in mind. Every element of these shoes is executed in a sustainable fashion as to minimize the impact that large-scale production has. All of the materials are ethically sourced, and the factories they're made in are environmentally-conscious — so you can buy a pair with peace of mind!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOgQI_0esDOi4I00
OCA Low Cariuma
Get the OCA Low sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

Now, onto these new hues! At the moment, the stylish sneakers are up for grabs in a bright pink color, dazzling violet and a bold orange. These color options are a refreshing and funky way to add some vibrance into your everyday style. If you're not feeling the three new options, you can take your pick from any of the other colors these sneakers come in. That said, spring has sprung — so why not embrace the rising temps and get in on the action thanks to Cariuma?

Get the OCA Low sneakers with free shipping for $79 at Cariuma!

