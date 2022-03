Doe Library and Main Stacks will extend hours, remaining open until 2 a.m. starting March 28, according to a UC Berkeley Library announcement. Sunday through Thursday, the libraries will remain open until 2 a.m., while the libraries will close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The announcement states that students will be required to show their campus ID after 8 p.m. regardless of the day.

