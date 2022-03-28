How to Unlock the Waddle Live! Corner Stage in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The best Kirby games showcase what has become one of Nintendo's most creative series over the years. With the pink puffball approaching his 30th anniversary, it's a great time to look back on the many adventures we've been on with the inhaling hero. With core elements such as Kirby's signature copy abilities and platforming, HAL Laboratory has shaken up the formula with interesting designs and features - along with different mechanics that make the most of the various platforms Kirby has landed on. The most recent release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land once again proved that the pink puffball has plenty to offer. So join us as we journey through our pick of the 10 best Kirby games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO