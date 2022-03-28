ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a nail tech customers do the same annoying things at their appointments… and they make their nails look worse too

By Lauren Windle
 22 hours ago
A PRO nail technician shared the things that customers do that are very annoying during their manicures, and it means their nails end up looking worse.

Nail expert and founder and CEO of Olive & June, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, explained that there are a few things that are very frustrating in the salon.

From rocking up late to picking at your acrylics there are so no nos for everyone who gets a manicure.

Speaking to Pure wow, she said: "If you’re chronically late to your regular appointments, don’t expect your manicurist to 'squeeze you in' for last-minute emergencies.

"It’s all about showing respect for each other’s schedules."

The nail expert also advised against coming in if you're feeling under the weather.

She said: "Would you want to hold hands with a coughing, sneezing person for a half hour? Didn’t think so."

When it comes to having fake nails, the biggest sin that people committed was picking at them and chipping them off themselves.

She said: "When gels are removed improperly, pieces of the nail come off too. Not only does this damage your nail generally but it makes it much harder for future gel (and polish!) to adhere to your nail."

Another sure fire way to hack off your manicurist is by not telling them you will need your old nails removed when you make the booking as it takes far longer to do both than just start from fresh nails.

Next up Sarah warned against messaging on your phone during the appointment as it can both mess up your nails and really annoy everyone in the salon.

She also advised that you should keep your manicure topped up between salon visits.

Sarah said: "Apply cuticle serum daily to the skin around your nails and your cuticles will keep them hydrated, while also making your mani look fresh.

"Top coating your (polish) mani every few days will keep chipping at bay and your mani super shiny. A little TLC goes a long way."

In nail related news, this woman was left fuming when she left the salon with talons that looked like they'd been painted with Tippex.

Plus, a nail technician revealed the grimmest things she's seen – one woman's nails were green and stank of fish.

Meanwhile, a nail technician shared the six nail trends that she absolutely hates.

