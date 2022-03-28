ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

John Stones withdraws from England squad

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

John Stones has dropped out of the England squad to return to Manchester City as a precaution due to...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Conor Coady
Person
John Stones
Daily Mail

'We'll make changes': Gareth Southgate confirms he will give other England players a chance against Ivory Coast, with John Stones and Emile Smith Rowe to be assessed ahead of the Wembley friendly

Gareth Southgate is planning wholesale changes against Ivory Coast as England continue to fine-tune ahead of this winter's World Cup in Qatar. A year that the Three Lions hope to end in glory at the Lusail Stadium on December 18 got under way with a testing 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday evening.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ivory Coast#Uk#Arsenal#Tottenham Hotspur#Twitter
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Sky Sports 'hope to tie Graeme Souness down to a new contract with pundit, 68, well favoured' - after he lost big name colleagues including Soccer Saturday fans' favourite Jeff Stelling and other stars in recent years

Sky Sports are reportedly looking to extend Graeme Souness's contract working as one of their famed pundits. Souness has been one of Sky's main punditry stars especially for Premier League football for well over a decade but his future had been unclear following a recent shift towards a more diverse and younger panel across Sky Sports' programming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

63
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy