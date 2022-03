The North Course and Pro Shop at Mill Creek Golf Course will open for the 2022 season at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Hole #55 Bar & Grille will follow shortly after with an opening date of Friday, April 1, 2022. The opening date for the South Course is scheduled for Monday, April 11, 2022, with the Driving Range & Practice Facility opening on Monday, April 18, 2022. Mill Creek Golf Course hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO